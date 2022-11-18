Read full article on original website
Art exhibit
Graduating seniors from UW-La Crosse will show their work on campus one more time during the Senior Art Exhibition for fall 2022. “Introspection” opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the University Art Gallery in the Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 16th St. N. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Dec. 18. The reception and exhibit are free.
Learning can save lives
UW-La Crosse student Christonna Shafranski was feeling out of sorts, with chills and an aching pain in her back that wouldn't go away for two weeks. She had a hard time focusing on her studies and kept wondering what was wrong. Shafranski says a UWL physical therapy class helped her put it together that these feelings were more than typical back pain.
