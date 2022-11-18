ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Riverside squares off against Weber State in Henderson, Nevada

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders square off against the Weber State Wildcats in Henderson, Nevada. UC Riverside finished 16-12 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season....
No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins play the No. 5 Baylor Bears. UCLA finished 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.
