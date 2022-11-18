Bellinger Headed to Free Agency After Dodgers Non-Tender Former MVP

The outfielder has struggled at the plate the last few seasons in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers announced Friday night the club’s decision to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent this summer .

The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bellinger, 27, is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.

In addition to Rosenthal’s report, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported earlier this week that the Blue Jays have expressed early interest in Bellinger as the franchise looks to add a left-handed bat to the outfield.

After a torrid start to his professional career at the plate from 2017 to ’19 that included being name NL Rookie of the Year in ’17 and NL Most Valuable Player in ’19, Bellinger has cooled off considerably as a hitter since the shortened COVID-19 year in ’20. After never posting a season with a batting average below .260 in his first three years at the big league level, Bellinger has posted three straight seasons of subpar numbers at the plate. The outfielder hit just .239 in ’20, .165 in ’21 and .210 this past season with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Bellinger’s potential as a potent hitter remains, but he is set to hit free agency at a bad time considering his recent struggles at the plate. If he continued on the trajectory of his first three seasons with the Dodgers, he would have likely been tendered a contract this winter and would have been in line for a major pay day in 2023.

Bellinger’s free agency will be one to watch as he is a significant bounce back candidate from the left-hand side of the plate. A hitter friendly park would likely do him justice given his power potential in the middle of the lineup.

More MLB Coverage: