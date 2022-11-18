UConn women’s basketball team dealt with a scary moment Sunday afternoon when associate head coach Chris Dailey collapsed right after the national anthem ahead of the Huskies’ 91-69 win over No. 10 N.C. State. She received medical attention and was helped off the floor in a stretcher. Dailey waved the crowd as she left the court but it didn’t stop her team from worrying about how she was doing.

