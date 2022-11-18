Read full article on original website
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
UConn women’s basketball team wins after assistant coach collapses on court
UConn women’s basketball team dealt with a scary moment Sunday afternoon when associate head coach Chris Dailey collapsed right after the national anthem ahead of the Huskies’ 91-69 win over No. 10 N.C. State. She received medical attention and was helped off the floor in a stretcher. Dailey waved the crowd as she left the court but it didn’t stop her team from worrying about how she was doing.
George Mason Patriots and the Buffalo Bulls square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls and the George Mason Patriots square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands. The Patriots are 2-3 in non-conference play. George...
Syracuse Bounces Back, Routes Northeastern
After a tough loss to Colgate on Tuesday, Coach Jim Boeheim clinched his 1,000th official win (he actually has 1,101 but the NCAA has vacated 101 of those), beating Northeastern 76-48. With the win, Syracuse improved to 2-1 on the season. Tuesday’s loss exposed some problems with Syracuse’s ...
Jim Boeheim gets 1,000th win as Syracuse tops Northeastern
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reached his 1,000th career victory on Saturday in a 76-48 win over Northeastern. Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Orange (2-1), Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points.
NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Fared for the Week
No. 1 North Carolina (4-0) beat Gardner-Webb 72-66; beat James Madison 80-64. No. 2 Gonzaga (3-1) lost to No. 11 Texas 93-74; beat No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. No. 3 Houston (5-0) beat Oral Roberts 83-45; beat Texas Southern 83-48; beat Oregon 66-56. No. 4 Kentucky (3-2) lost to Michigan St....
