Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete

Update: Ashley Morales has returned home, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday. Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on Nov. 18. The department said […]

