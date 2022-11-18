Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete

Read full article on original website
let’s think objectively
2d ago
Just wait until the best wide receiver joins the girls basketball team and scores 70 points. This is BS and everyone knows it
Good Sports: Harry Kargenian's legendary voice in Tulare high school football
For more than 50 years, Harry Kargenian's voice has been echoing throughout high school football games in Tulare.
FFX: Semifinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five Kern County teams remain in the CIF Central Section football playoffs but Liberty’s Division I semifinal against Buchanan is getting the most attention. The semifinal is a rematch of a game in September that ended in controversial fashion due to weather. Lightning forced the ending of the game that still […]
Liberty-Bakersfield gains sweet redemption, beats Buchanan in CS semifinal
CLOVIS, Calif. — The last time left both teams feeling a little empty. On Friday, there was a definitely thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Defending Central Section Division I champion Liberty-Bakersfield has a strong chance to repeat now following a 30-20 win at Buchanan in ...
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66
COLORADO ST. (3-1) Clark 2-4 0-0 4, Mech 3-6 0-0 8, Crocker 7-14 0-3 16, Hofschild 4-12 3-4 13, Thurman 3-6 2-2 11, Boyd 4-8 0-0 12, Ronsiek 0-2 0-0 0, Vaz 1-2 0-0 2, Dorroh 0-0 0-0 0, Farkas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 5-9 66. MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)
Bakersfield Californian
No. 24 Villanova 74, Temple 71
VILLANOVA (4-0) Dalce 3-9 1-2 7, Siegrist 14-25 11-14 41, Burke 1-6 0-0 3, Mullin 2-5 2-2 7, Olsen 3-8 0-0 6, Cauley 1-1 0-0 2, Orihel 0-2 1-2 1, Runyan 2-4 3-4 7, Totals 26-60 18-24 74. TEMPLE (1-3) Piper 3-8 0-0 7, Solis 0-3 0-0 0, East 3-12...
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.90. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.90) Estimated jackpot: $148,000. ¶ To win...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Missing 14-year-old girl found
Update: Ashley Morales has returned home, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday. Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on Nov. 18. The department said […]
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
GV Wire
Stanford Scientists Uncover Ancient ‘Super Highways’ to Boost Valley Groundwater Recharge
In the chronically overpumped San Joaquin Valley, groundwater recharge can’t happen fast enough. And researchers at Stanford University have found underground highways that could put recharge into the fast lane. Jesse Vad. In a new paper released Thursday, scientists show that airborne electromagnetic (AEM) surveys flown with helicopters can...
Investigation underway after Strathmore shooting sends man to hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a Strathmore man reported he was in his home Thursday when he heard a gunshot and soon realized he'd been shot in the shoulder.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
Renegade Rip
Dave & Busters comes to Bako
A new Dave & Busters opened Oct. 17 in Bakersfield near the Valley Plaza Mall. Though the franchise has been around for 40 years and counting, this is the first time a location has opened in Bakersfield. Dave & Buster’s is a place that serves many people including kids, adults,...
Hanford Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday
Tickets are selling fast for the Hanford Winter Wonderland. It's nine weeks of holiday fun in the middle of historic downtown!
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
sjvsun.com
Valadao projected to win fifth term as Salas slips in Kern County
Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford) is one vote update away from securing a fifth term in the House of Representatives, after the notoriously slow Kern County released a hefty count of ballots on Friday. Asm. Rudy Salas (D–Bakersfield) underperformed the Friday ballot drop, capturing only 51.1 percent of the Golden...
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
