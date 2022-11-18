ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jameis Winston opens up on losing Saints starting job due to injury: 'It hurts my soul'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDrb3_0jGKZdrE00

Jameis Winston made a few things clear when he spoke openly to the media this week for the first time since he stepped back with injuries, a move that ultimately cost him his job.

He's healthy enough to step back in right now, but there's no space to do that. That's because he lost his job "due to injury," something that wasn't supposed to happen based on conversations he had with the coaching staff prior to the Week 4 game in London.

"I'm healthy enough to play ... but my role right now is to be the leader that I need to be, not the leader that I want to be," Winston said. "So that's all I can do."

Saints head coach Dennis Allen first announced that backup Andy Dalton would officially succeed Winston in the starting role prior to Week 8, after which the Saints defeated the Raiders 24-0. His caveat at the time was based on the offense, which had been a top-10 group to that point. If the offense kept rolling, Dalton would keep rolling. But the offense has done anything but shine in back-to-back losses to the Ravens and Steelers with 13 and 10 points scored, respectively. Allen said the coaching staff would re-evaluate the situation, but ultimately chose to stick with Dalton.

Winston wouldn't speculate on whether his health continues to be a factor. His back and foot injuries were significant, and it's unlikely he'll get back to 100% at any point this season. He led the team to a franchise-record comeback in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but struggled in the next two losses (vs Bucs; at Panthers) as he played through the injuries.

He adds that he knows he shouldn't have attempted to play in Week 2, but the competitor in him won out as he went into the matchup against his former team. His 2021 season was ended by a knee injury on the same field against the same opponent.

He'll still wear the "big team, little me" shirt, support his teammates, Dalton and his coaching staff however they need it, while conceding that "it hurts my soul" not to be on the field. And he says he'll stay ready when the time comes for him to go back out there. It's unclear whether offensive performance is still a factor. For now, Jameis Winston is Andy Dalton's backup.

"When you're ready to go, you're ready to go. But it is what it is. And I owe it to this team to be in the role that I'm in right now. I owe it to this offense, to everyone. Shoot, I should apologize to the fans, because I know some of them want to see me out there," Winston said. "But I think winning makes a lot of things better. So we need to go out there and start with this week, get a win as a team, because no one person makes a team win. We've got to get a team win and I think we all be better at the end of the day."

The Saints (3-7) host the L.A. Rams in Week 11.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track during this week’s game against the first-place Minnesota Vikings after suffering a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. And it looks like the team will be closer to full strength this week. During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Cowboys Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WGNO

WATCH: Jameis Winston opens up about losing starting job

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jameis Winston broke silence about losing the Saints starting quarterback position on Friday afternoon. “It hurts my soul,” Winston said. “I lost my job due to injury. And the policy has always been that you don’t lose your job due to injury.” You can watch the full interview in the media […]
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Joe Mixon ready to be the Bengals’ ‘it factor’ for playoff push

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon held court in front of his locker on Thursday. He sounded refreshed while spending nearly twenty minutes answering questions from reporters on a variety of topics, from the team’s all-white uniforms — “they lit, definitely lit, but at the same time, we’re not here for who dress the best” — to how many layers he likes to wear in cold weather game.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameson Williams begins practicing for the Lions

The highly anticipated day is finally here. The Detroit Lions have started the clock on activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list. Williams began practicing with the Lions on Monday, a day after Detroit smoked the Giants in New York for the team’s third straight win. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has missed all of the season while recovering from ACL surgery following Alabama’s loss to Georgia last January.
DETROIT, MI
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy