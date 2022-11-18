Read full article on original website
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
dotesports.com
Former Sonic Team head Yuji Naka allegedly arrested for involvement with Square Enix legal scandal
Another link in Square Enix’s chain has reportedly been arrested after two other employees were already charged with purchasing $336,000 worth of Aiming stock. Yuji Naka, the former head of the Sega Studio Sonic team, is now the third person to be arrested, according to reports by FNN Prime Online.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator arrested for alleged insider trading
Tokyo — The co-creator of classic video game series Sonic the Hedgehog has been arrested for alleged insider trading, according to public prosecutors in Tokyo. Yuji Naka, a 57-year-old programmer known for making Sonic and other major titles at Japanese game firm Sega, was arrested on Friday, a prosecution document obtained by AFP said.
IGN
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
Gamespot
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
IGN
Lil Gator Game - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Lil Gator Game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch on December 14, 2022. Watch the latest charming trailer for the upcoming adventure game for a peek at the colorful world and characters. In an antidote to troublesome times, join Lil Gator and embark on a wholesome adventure to...
Splinter Cell remake teases 'photorealistic' graphics
It looks like the upcoming Splinter Cell remake will see "highly detailed and photorealistic character models and textures" in the newest version of the game, elevating the original's visuals to a staggering level in comparison. Ubisoft's ambition with the remake is to "make sure the spirit of the early games...
NME
Ubisoft shares “early” concept art for ‘Splinter Cell’ remake
Ubisoft has shared a series of concept art for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, with the company hoping the title will provide a “good foundation” for the future of the franchise. Last September, Ubisoft announced a remake of 2002’s Splinter Cell, with the company saying it was going...
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
A Sonic Adventure remake is finally on the horizon
It looks like Sega might be beavering away on a Sonic Adventure remaster ahead of the beloved Dreamcast game's 25th anniversary in 2023, and the hints might be staring Sonic Frontiers players straight in the face. Be still, Ewan's beating heart. My first Sonic game was Sonic Rush, so for...
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less. Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. This time of year you can find some excellent savings on Nintendo's ever-popular games consoles, and we'll be tracking them all, as well as accessories, games and bundles, right here. The Nintendo Switch is notorious...
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Official Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Release Date Trailer
Wave 3 of the MarioKart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass will be available on December 7, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the 8 courses from Wave 3, including Wii Maple Treeway, 3DS Rainbow Road, GBA Boo Lake, Tour Berlin Byways, 3DS Rock Rock Mountain, DS Peach Gardens, Tour London Loop, and Merry Mountain.
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast slams “zero effort” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have finally been released, but Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang hasn’t exactly been impressed by Game Freak’s latest creature collecting game. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release has been getting a lot of attention from players around the world, with many outlining hilarious glitches and frustrating performance issues. In fact, if you’ve been active on any Pokemon social channels, then chances are, you’ve seen your fair share.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Performance Review
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance has been an issue for many players so we hopped in to try and find out the causes. Developer GameFreak have tried to change the style of game and it seems this has come at the cost of performance and graphics. Both in docked and undocked modes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet present framerate that are hard to ignore. Why is this the case?, What about the graphical style and quality? All this and more in our IGN Performance Review.
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
