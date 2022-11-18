Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
After Billy Donovan demands more from his All-Star trio, the Chicago Bulls rally late but lose their 4th straight
Coach Billy Donovan placed the burden of a recent string of Chicago Bulls losses on the shoulders of their best players: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević. The veteran starters are often the saving grace for the Bulls, producing over half of the team’s points per game. But as the Bulls continue to dig themselves into early deficits, Donovan demanded more from his All-Star trio ...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
James Harden Issues Heavy Praise to Embiid After Career Game
76ers star James Harden claims Joel Embiid put on one of the best performances the veteran's ever seen.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night. Kevin Durant scored 26 points, giving him at least 25 in all 17 games this season. That’s […]
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls
Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
FOX Sports
Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
Zach LaVine says he and Billy Donovan "are good" after late benching vs. Orlando Magic
Zach LaVine says there’s no beef between him and head coach Billy Donovan.
numberfire.com
Terence Davis coming off Kings' bench Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Keegan Murray is back following a one-game absence due to a back ailment. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Davis back to a bench role. Our models project...
76ers' Tyrese Maxey OUT with Foot Injury, Will Miss Games vs. Magic Next Week
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Mason Plumlee
When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup. The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) out for ‘brief’ time
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard has a right calf strain and will be sidelined for a “brief period,”
