Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special first reactions call it heartfelt and hilarious
Kevin Bacon’s MCU debut also got a lot of praise
Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’
Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
9 MCU Characters That Were Recast
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. When we think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the first things that comes to mind is the iconic casting for so many characters. Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson seem almost inseparable from Tony Stark and Nick Fury, and Ryan Reynolds has taken ownership of Deadpool in a way few actors do with their roles. But while it's hard to imagine other actors stepping into their shoes, other characters have been recast--some even more than once--just within the MCU. Some are nearly invisible, some are conditional, but others are dramatic and impossible to miss.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
Hot Package: Channing Tatum Teams With Simon Kinberg And David Leitch On ‘Red Shirt’
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another star-studded package making the rounds prior to the Thanksgiving break. Deadline is hearing that Channing Tatum is attached to star in the spy thriller Red Shirt, which is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details are vague other than it...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Chris Hemsworth Thinks It May Be Time to 'Close the Book' On Thor as the Actor Announces Break From Acting
Chris Hemsworth thinks that it might be time to retire his Thor character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Thor: Love and Thunder star announced a break from acting. following a recent episode of Limitless, where it was revealed that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. In...
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Reveals Which Scene From The Tom Cruise Sequel Was The Hardest To Film
Top Gun: Maverick director reveals which scene in the high-flying movie was the hardest to get.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Watch: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie tease 'Babylon' in new featurette
"Babylon," a new film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire, opens in theaters in December.
