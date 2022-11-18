Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Knicks 'Willing' To Trade Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose
With a growing logjam at guard, would the New York Knicks be willing to part ways with two contributors to their nine-man rotation.
Yardbarker
Jazz continue strong start to season, top Trail Blazers
Malik Beasley scored a game-high 29 and Jordan Clarkson fired in 28 points, including eight straight in crunch time, to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points and 10 rebounds a night after tallying a...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Virginia jumps into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after beating Baylor
I moved Virginia into the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 back in September simply because I had one coach after another — including multiple coaches from the ACC — predict the Cavaliers would compete with North Carolina and Duke atop the ACC standings while I was compiling answers for our annual Candid Coaches series.
CBS Sports
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense 'dog s---' as QB Zach Wilson downplays struggles in loss to Patriots
The Jets entered Sunday's rematch with the Patriots as one of the NFL's 10 worst offenses, but even they couldn't match their low standards in New England. Totaling just 103 yards, with six first downs and a single three-point scoring drive, New York fell to 6-4 thanks to its 10-3 loss in Week 11. Asked afterward about the inability of quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense to capitalize on an "outstanding" outing from the defense, coach Robert Saleh was profanely blunt: "It was dog shit," he told reporters.
Jaylen Brown loves Joe Mazzulla’s insistence on not calling timeouts for the Boston Celtics
Brown believes that Mazzulla's refusal to always call timeouts and let the Celtics play through their ups and downs has made them a better team
The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Pelicans Game
Jayson Tatum's leaving Herbert Jones in his wake, great offense beating great defense, and Jaylen Brown's Tommy Point headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Pelicans game. There's also Brown doing his best Ja Morant impersonation and Al Horford's thunderous throwdown. Jayson Tatum Leaves ...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics Postgame Quotes | 11/18/22
"I thought what I shared with the guys in that first quarter knocked us on our heels right away. It was an uphill battle from there. The last three quarters we played better. So, there are some things that we did well. There are some things that we can learn from playing against a championship-caliber team like Boston.”
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls
Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
