Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Explodes Offensively In Win Over Pistons While Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook & Others Also Contribute
Playing against a young and shorthanded team always feels like a trap, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome poor stretches to earn a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to improve to 4-10. For the second consecutive game, Anthony Davis dominated the opposition in the painted...
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Struggling To Do This With Jarrett Allen Out
Cleveland has been without Jarrett Allen for two games now and it's really starting to show they're missing him on the floor. The starting center has been off to another solid start to the season and is averaging 14 points and 11.5 rebounds. He's continued to play well with Darius Garland on the floor and has fit seamlessly with the addition of Donovan Mitchell.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench steps up in Kevin Love’s absence, torches short-handed Miami Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ depth has been tested repeatedly in the first month of the season, with Kevin Love’s injury being the latest blow. The Cavs torched the Miami Heat, 113-87, on Sunday night. It’s Cleveland’s second consecutive win, improving its record to 6-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are shaking things up going forward. While Caris LeVert has been a staple in the starting five, the team has struggled on the defensive end. As a result, Lamar Stevens will start ahead of LeVert going forward.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
FOX Sports
Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Mason Plumlee
When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup. The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
FOX Sports
Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game...
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
Yardbarker
Cedi Osman, Cavs Show No Mercy to Undermanned Heat
1. When the other team is down, you also have to make sure they are out. And man oh man, the Cavs did that on Sunday, especially in the second and third quarters. 2. Nearly everyone stood out for the Cavs, as their burying of the hurting heat truly was a teamwide effort. Of course, perhaps no one stood out as much as Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88
HOUSTON (AP) Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night. Evee also had six assists for the Owls (3-2). Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.
