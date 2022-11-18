ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

By Ashley Paul, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday.

Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative.

When police arrived, they found the suspect barricaded inside with his father and a 4-year-old girl.

Officers negotiated for the release of the little girl, who was eventually released unharmed. Her relationship to the men is unclear.

Top Regional Stories:

Hours later, police entered the home using a robot at first. They said they found two men unresponsive inside.

Both were pronounced dead. Police believe the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police blockaded the neighborhood for hours during the incident, finally releasing information after 10 p.m.

Names of those involved have not been released by police.

WREG

Man detained after 13-year-old shot at airport area hotel

This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the victim. Police initially said the victim was 12 years old, but they now say the victim is 13 years old. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after a child was shot at a hotel in the airport area Wednesday afternoon. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has died after a shooting in Parkway Village. MPD initially investigated a shooting on November 21 on the 2700 block of Curtis Street. A teen girl was found and transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Police said that she did not survive her injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Frayser

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooting victim in this incident did not survive his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured following a shooting in Frayser Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. Police say the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. They have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man dies in North Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in North Memphis on Tuesday morning. MPD confirmed that a man was killed as flames went up at a residence located at 1442 Decatur near New Chicago Park just before 7 a.m. The male victim was 51 years old. Officers believe he died from smoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting outside Orange Mound clinic leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. It happened on the 1000 block of Haynes Street around 10:10 a.m. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. At the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Citizens feel safe as deputies guard shopping areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent robberies and break-ins, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back Operation Jingle Bells to keep shoppers safe during the holidays. “Every year when I am shopping, I see them out and about looking around and making sure everything is fine. I feel really good about it,” said Tiffany […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed on HWY 51

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Highway 51 North early Wednesday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the pedestrian was struck on the highway near Fite Road just after 6 a.m. He was later pronounced dead by Memphis Fire. Shelby County Deputies along with Tennessee Highway troopers investigated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Parkway Village shooting, one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Parkway Village Monday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Curtis Street. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police say a male has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

How mass shootings impact mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As yet another mass shooting affects the country, a mental health expert explains why it is crucial to talk about issues you may see or feel. On Tuesday, a manager at a Walmart in Virginia went on a shooting rampage. Detectives say the gunman killed six people and injured at least six […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

