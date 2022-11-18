Read full article on original website
Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
Police search for suspects after dog, 2 puppies found dead in Myrtle Beach dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after three dogs were found dead inside a dumpster. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said animal control officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for a report of animal cruelty on Nov. 15.
Dump truck crash, victim stuck in vehicle on Hwy 501 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with entrapment is blocking traffic Tuesday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:36 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road. The two-vehicle crash involves a dump truck and one person was taken...
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
92-year-old Horry County woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need your help finding three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they...
20-year-old killed in Horry County crash, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was killed Monday in a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. Bethany Todd, […]
3 wanted in Carolina Forest neighborhood attempted burglary, vehicle break-ins: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating after three people attempted to enter multiple vehicles and at least one home in a Carolina Forest neighborhood. Police said the individuals were captured on surveillance video during the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Waterford...
Former employee of Pee Dee Regional Center arrested, accused of abusing vulnerable adult
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody after being accused of assaulting a Pee Dee Regional Center resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday, November 22. Reports say he's been charged with abuse...
Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
1 injured, hospitalized after crash on Highway 9 near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of E. Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway, HCFR said. The crash resulted in blocked lanes of traffic. Drivers […]
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
'No man left behind:' Myrtle Beach vet changes lives with bus trip to NC for benefits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Earlier this year, we told you about Keith Brooks, a Marine Corps veteran living in Myrtle Beach whose unemployment disability claim was finally approved after traveling to what's called a Veterans Benefits Live event in Charlotte. But just because his years-long fight for compensation was...
