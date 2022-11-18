ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

NC lieutenant pulled down pants, spit at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway: Report

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tabor City police officer has been arrested after allegedly harassing people at the Florence Motor Speedway Saturday night. Gary Lee Lewis with the Tabor City Police Dept. was charged with public disorderly conduct and trespassing after harassing several people while they entered the racetrack and later pulling down his pants and fighting with people at a campsite, the Florence County Sheriff's Office reported.
TABOR CITY, NC
wpde.com

Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Body found inside home in Florence area, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found inside a home in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Details surrounding the death were not […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Dump truck crash, victim stuck in vehicle on Hwy 501 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with entrapment is blocking traffic Tuesday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:36 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road. The two-vehicle crash involves a dump truck and one person was taken...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
PAMPLICO, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy