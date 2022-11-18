A Grand Island man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for distributing meth. Austin Kober, 24, was given the sentence on a federal charge of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Kober will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

