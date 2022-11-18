ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over the Holidays to Explain "Intent" Writing 'Spare'

Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023, and a source somewhat dramatically told the outlet: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."
The Independent

Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin

A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
The List

The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."

