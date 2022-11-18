ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Salvation Army kicks off Kettle Drive for Christmas

By Joel Porter
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Shoppers will now be hearing the bells when they go shopping.

Leaders with the Salvation Army officially kicked off their Red Kettle drive on Friday at Kirkwood Mall.

For the next month, bell ringers around Bismarck and Mandan will be greeting shoppers and asking people to give. This year’s kettle theme is ‘Love Beyond, Here to Help.’

They’re hoping to raise $450,000 by Christmas.

“This is our biggest fundraiser through the year. So, we need lots of volunteers,” Major Nelson De La Vergne with Bismarck Mandan Salvation Army said. “We have 4,000 hours to fill at the kettle sites. We have 16 sites throughout the Bismarck Mandan area to fill. You can sign up for one hour. What’s one hour?”

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to be bell ringers as well as people to buy gifts for its ‘Angel Tree’ effort which delivers gifts to kids in need in our area.

