Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year.

The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, according to court records.

Velez was sentenced to time served and released from custody, Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said in an email. He had faced a prison term of four years and eight months if convicted as charged.

It was alleged Velez threatened and attacked another man with a kitchen knife for no apparent reason on Aug. 2, 2021, cutting his hand, Kang said. Deputy Public Defender Julius Cruz presented evidence showing the injury didn’t match the knife and attacked the credibility of the alleged victim.

“The jury thoughtfully considered all the evidence with a day’s long deliberation and read back of testimony,” Cruz said in the email. “The jury absolutely reached the right verdict.”

