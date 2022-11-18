ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCq1P_0jGKYPYZ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year.

The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, according to court records.

Velez was sentenced to time served and released from custody, Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said in an email. He had faced a prison term of four years and eight months if convicted as charged.

It was alleged Velez threatened and attacked another man with a kitchen knife for no apparent reason on Aug. 2, 2021, cutting his hand, Kang said. Deputy Public Defender Julius Cruz presented evidence showing the injury didn’t match the knife and attacked the credibility of the alleged victim.

“The jury thoughtfully considered all the evidence with a day’s long deliberation and read back of testimony,” Cruz said in the email. “The jury absolutely reached the right verdict.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Delano man arrested for illegal gun possession following pursuit: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit. Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did […]
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions

Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk teen, 16, found

Update: Autumn Heflen has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday evening at a gas station. Deputies say around 6:00 p.m. they were called to Speedway Gas Station on 253 East Sierra Avenue for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officials say as the victim and his brother […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to murder in Rosamond slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in connection with a homicide in Rosamond pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon ordered Gabriela Martinez held on $1 million bail and set her next hearing for Nov. 30. Martinez, 28, is accused of fatally shooting Kevin Ramirez, 37, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield

East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced for deadly mistaken identity shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted fatally shooting a woman he mistook for a rival gang member has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Keontay Shoemake, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder. He had faced life without parole if convicted as originally charged in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy