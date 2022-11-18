Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR test
Raise Your Hand Texas, a public policy group, is pushing for lawmakers to file a bill to make changes to the STAAR test. Here's what they want to see.
fox7austin.com
What constitutes 'trespassing' under Texas law?
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Fentanyl testing strips are classified under Texas law as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal to have.
Texas State Rep. James Talarico files bill to legalize fentanyl testing strips
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a bill Thursday that seeks to legalize fentanyl testing strips in the state. Talarico said passing House Bill 85 is a matter of life and death as the fentanyl epidemic continues to grip the U.S. “If we don’t pass this...
Advocates asking for changes in the STAAR test
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of advocates is asking Texas lawmakers to not use the STAAR test as the only source of measuring students' and schools' success. "At the middle school and elementary school level, the 'A' to 'F' rating is based 100% on STAAR," said Bob Popinski, Raise Your Hand Texas senior director of policy.
Sugar Land physician among first 2 Muslim Americans elected to the Texas State Legislature
The Sugar Land physician told ABC13 he hopes his presence on Capitol Hill will make the Muslim community in Texas feel more welcome, included, and represented.
Proposed bill would change state's transportation code, allow pregnant women on HOV lane alone
Does a fetus count in the HOV lane? That's what State Rep. Briscoe Cain is fighting for after a pregnant Dallas woman's story went viral.
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
KSAT 12
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school...
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, school superintendents to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements, according to a release. The Texas law will override the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
Texas Sunset Commission staff finds six issues with the state’s electric industry regulator
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Sunset Advisory Commission is a legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies. This week, Sunset staff issued a report showing six issues spread across the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC).
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
proclaimerscv.com
As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?
For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 1