Keith Urban: ‘Who Knows’ If He Will Ever Duet With Nicole Kidman

With his Las Vegas residency set to kick off on March 3, 2023, Keith Urban opens up about his upcoming performances in Sin City. While speaking to Country Now, Keith Urban discussed moving from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Zappos Theater for his residency. “The Caesar Palace Organization said, ‘Planet Hollywood, there’s a room over there that you guys may love even more,’” Keith Urban explained. “And it’s a slightly bigger room, different kind of energy. I haven’t played in there yet, but I’ve been in that room, and it’s amazing energy. So, I’m really looking forward to being able to build something from the ground up to go in there.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO