Keith Urban: ‘Who Knows’ If He Will Ever Duet With Nicole Kidman

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Opens Up About His Las Vegas Residency

With his Las Vegas residency set to kick off on March 3, 2023, Keith Urban opens up about his upcoming performances in Sin City. While speaking to Country Now, Keith Urban discussed moving from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Zappos Theater for his residency. “The Caesar Palace Organization said, ‘Planet Hollywood, there’s a room over there that you guys may love even more,’” Keith Urban explained. “And it’s a slightly bigger room, different kind of energy. I haven’t played in there yet, but I’ve been in that room, and it’s amazing energy. So, I’m really looking forward to being able to build something from the ground up to go in there.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Denim Dress For Fierce Performance At The CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson graced us with her presence at the 2022 CMAs. She hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce for a rendition of “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” This trio of talented females truly make beautiful music together. Kelly rocked a denim dress with a cinched belt on country’s biggest night. She paired her denim look with a pair of blue boots.
IndieWire

The Music of ‘Glass Onion’ Expresses What the Characters Can’t

In “Glass Onion,” the sequel to the 2019 murder mystery “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson has once again assembled an ensemble cast packed with talent and star wattage. This time out, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr. are just some of the potential murder victims and suspects whose actions fall under the scrutiny of Daniel Craig’s ace detective Benoit Blanc. While the performances are exceptional and the writer-director’s dialogue is as fast and funny as it’s ever been, the ace up the film’s sleeve is composer Nathan Johnson’s lush, expressive score, which consistently...

