New Data Reveals How Big An Issue Homelessness Is In Montana.
Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
The Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Montana This Year.
There is no honor among thieves and if you have found yourself as one of their victims it can be a humbling experience. We should know. Not less than two years ago our station van was taken from right outside one of our employees residences. Granted, it was due in no small part to negligence on our employee's part, but thieves don't care. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity.
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
Donations Critical as Montana’s Guerrilla Turkey Drive hits “crunch time”
If there's ever a time for Montanans to open their hearts it's today, as we enter crunch time for the 28th annual Guerrilla Drive. The drive, originally launched by the legendary morning radio team of "Craig & Al", aims to help the hungry "one turkey at a time", using a guerrilla warfare approach to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal, and leftovers to last several days. All of the proceeds go to area food banks, the Darby Bread Box, Haven House in Hamilton, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, the Missoula Food Bank, the Mineral County Food Bank in Superior, and Head Start in Missoula.
Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe
It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
This Holiday Season Don’t Be A Statistic In Montana
With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.
Holiday Deliveries In Montana: What You Can Do
Ahh...the holidays. A time when packages, gifts, letters and cards are flung about our physical space at exorbitant rates, even for people you would have forgotten ever existed unless Facebook reminded you that they're still kicking. Hey, would it kill you to mail a card to Janet from high school?
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
The Sheer Amount of Public Land in Montana May Surprise You
Last month, I talked about who owns the most land in Montana. I thought it was an interesting look into our land, however, one other major factor that wasn't really talked about too much was public land. In the United States, most public land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. There's also a lot of things you're allowed to do on BLM land, but how much of it exists in Montana?
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Montana Towns as Thanksgiving Foods: Laugh Your Feathers Off
Every Montana town has a unique charm to it, just as every Thanksgiving food is delicious in its own way. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy but now I'll set the table for the ultimate list of Montana towns and what Thanksgiving foods they would be, dig in:
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Montana vs Midwest Winters: At Least Our Rivers Don’t Freeze Solid
Think Montana winters are bad? Or great? Maybe you think the amount of snow we get rivals our neighbors to the north in Canada, or that our holiday temperatures make you long for a nice cozy fire?. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Just like we compared driving in...
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel
I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
