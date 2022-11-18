Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘All you have to do is participate’: how the Shotgun Seamstress zine made space for Black punks
As the DIY publication is collected in a new anthology, creator Osa Atoe and the musicians she inspired reflect on its defiant positivity
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused
"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
Late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott has absolutely no time for punk in this 1977 interview
"I see punk rock as nothing," says Bon in this not-entirely-serious archive clip
Inside Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s New LP ‘World Record’: ‘The Rock Gods Were With Us’
A little over six months ago, Neil Young reached out to the three members of Crazy Horse and told them he was ready to cut a new LP. They recorded their last two albums (2019’s Colorado and 2021’s Barn) at remote studios in Colorado where they occasionally had to use oxygen tanks to deal with the high altitude, but this time around he wanted to head to Malibu, California, so they could work with Rick Rubin at his beachfront studio, Shangri-La. The result is World Record (out Nov. 18), an 11-track collection where Young and the Horse confront the destruction...
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
Mali Obomsawin: Sweet Tooth review | Jude Rogers's folk album of the month
In their freewheeling debut album, this artist from the Abenaki First Nation repatriates the music of their people
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
