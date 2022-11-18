A little over six months ago, Neil Young reached out to the three members of Crazy Horse and told them he was ready to cut a new LP. They recorded their last two albums (2019’s Colorado and 2021’s Barn) at remote studios in Colorado where they occasionally had to use oxygen tanks to deal with the high altitude, but this time around he wanted to head to Malibu, California, so they could work with Rick Rubin at his beachfront studio, Shangri-La. The result is World Record (out Nov. 18), an 11-track collection where Young and the Horse confront the destruction...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO