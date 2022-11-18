Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-696-5960.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.