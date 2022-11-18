ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMksv_0jGKX8qU00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-696-5960.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Two dead after shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Two people are dead after a shooting. Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ.com dispatch received a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Officers said when they arrived they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s identities...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews knock down fire in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Logan County was knocked out by fire crews on Monday. According to an official with the city of Logan Fire Department, the fire happened at a home on Crooked Creek Rd at around 9:00 a.m. The official said that heavy fire was showing upon the crew’s arrival. The Logan […]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources cites two men for deer hunting violations in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations. Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek. According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy