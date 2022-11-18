Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV
A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Car crashes through fence, into Spring Hill home: HCSO
A car crashed through a fence and then into a Hernando County home on Monday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
73-year-old man dies, another man injured after Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man has died following a crash on State Road 44, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake County. According to a news release, a Honda was traveling southbound on State Road 44, north of Rory...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: One dead, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka last night that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 8:54 pm, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man was traveling eastbound on South Binion Road approaching Sheaf Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Eustis man was traveling westbound on Binion approaching Sheaf.
leesburg-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect says he was ‘scared’ after killing teen on way to bus stop
A hit-and-run suspect told investigators he was “scared” after killing a teen who was on his way to a bus stop last week in Lake County. Enrique Ramirez, 57, of Winter Garden, continued to be held this weekend on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of hit and run.
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash shut down northbound lanes of I-95 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic is starting to move after a crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 on Monday morning. Traffic is starting to move on northbound I-95 in the Oak Hill area. Crews are still working to clear the interstate but some lanes are starting to...
mycbs4.com
Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464
A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
FHP: 1 dead, 1 in the hospital after being struck by SUV
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A 44-year-old man is dead and a 37-year-old woman is in the hospital after both were hit by an SUV early Saturday morning in Hernando County, according to a news release. FHP says the 19-year-old driver was going northbound on Marvelwood Road, just south of...
Sumter County firefighters rescue dog stuck in recliner
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — You may hear of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but one dog was saved from a rare situation. Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services team rescued a dog that was trapped in a recliner on Nov. 11. Firefighters received a 911...
ocala-news.com
One killed, four others, including two babies, seriously injured in Marion County crash
A two-vehicle crash on County Road 329 in Marion County killed one person and seriously injured four others, including two babies, on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a 49-year-old man from Mount Dora was traveling in the westbound lane of County Road 329, east of NW 18th Road, and he was negotiating a curve to the right, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. He was the sole occupant of the sedan.
One person killed in early morning apartment fire in Orlando, firefighters say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The complex is right off Signal Hill Road,...
Palm Coast man arrested after several dogs were found in an abandoned home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department have arrested a Palm Coast man for animal cruelty after officers found 6 dogs in the backyard of an abandoned home. Law enforcement said they responded to calls from neighbors and saw six different notices posted on the door of the house.
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
Man dies after crashing homemade plane into tree
A man died after crashing a homemade, single-engine plane into a tree on Tuesday.
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man held without bond in investigation into Lady Lake man’s death
A 33-year-old Leesburg man is in custody following an investigation into the drug-related death of a Lady Lake man that occurred in June. Detectives began the death investigation at a home located at 4100 Holly Hill in Lady Lake on June 25 when the deceased, 38-year-old Harry Cooper, was found in a bedroom along with evidence of drug use. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Cooper’s death as an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
