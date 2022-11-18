ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Villager killed in crash after making U-turn into path of SUV

A Villager was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. The 73-year-old Villager was at the wheel of a 2021 Honda CRV at 1:57 p.m. traveling southbound on State Road 44 north of Rory Lane when he attempted to make a U-turn from the southbound lane, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When he was making the U-turn, his vehicle entered into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male from Eustis. The vehicles collided and a 19-year-old man traveling as a passenger in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: One dead, one injured in two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision on Binion Road in Apopka last night that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 8:54 pm, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old Apopka man was traveling eastbound on South Binion Road approaching Sheaf Road. At the same time, a 2000 Ford Focus driven by a 65-year-old Eustis man was traveling westbound on Binion approaching Sheaf.
APOPKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman hit by car dies after attempting to cross State Road 20

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian walking across State Road 20 west of Webster Street in Interlachen died Friday after being hit by a sedan traveling eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 82-year-old driver of the sedan was traveling on the outside lane at 4:14 p.m. when...
INTERLACHEN, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464

A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

One killed, four others, including two babies, seriously injured in Marion County crash

A two-vehicle crash on County Road 329 in Marion County killed one person and seriously injured four others, including two babies, on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a 49-year-old man from Mount Dora was traveling in the westbound lane of County Road 329, east of NW 18th Road, and he was negotiating a curve to the right, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. He was the sole occupant of the sedan.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man held without bond in investigation into Lady Lake man’s death

A 33-year-old Leesburg man is in custody following an investigation into the drug-related death of a Lady Lake man that occurred in June. Detectives began the death investigation at a home located at 4100 Holly Hill in Lady Lake on June 25 when the deceased, 38-year-old Harry Cooper, was found in a bedroom along with evidence of drug use. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Cooper’s death as an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl.
LADY LAKE, FL

