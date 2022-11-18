ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tukwila police officer struck by passing car

TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

9-year-old boy injured in road rage incident discharged from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Isaiah Johns, the 9-year-old who was injured in a road rage shooting incident in Renton was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Johns was placed in the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition following the incident.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman

Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
REDMOND, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
