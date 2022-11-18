Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
Vehicle from Renton road rage shooting recovered; 9-year-old victim out of hospital
The vehicle from a road rage shooting that put 9-year-old Isaiah Johns in the hospital has been recovered by Washington State Patrol. The stolen Mustang was found in Tukwila, according to troopers. However, the shooter is still on the loose. Officials are processing the car for evidence. Anyone with information...
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
Tukwila police officer struck by passing car
TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Police investigate driver for DUI after crashing into elderly woman in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into an elderly woman on the street, leaving her with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the crash happened on Valley St & 4th Ave N in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood at around 1:00 p.m. Authorities...
9-year-old boy injured in road rage incident discharged from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Isaiah Johns, the 9-year-old who was injured in a road rage shooting incident in Renton was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Johns was placed in the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition following the incident.
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
Woman arrested after man shot in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a woman during a domestic violence incident at a Des Moines apartment, according to police. At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines police officers were dispatched to the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South for a shooting inside an apartment, with the armed suspect inside.
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman
Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
