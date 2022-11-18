ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mitchell Park Domes holiday floral show 'Calm & Bright' theme

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes' decades-long holiday floral show returned Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Calm & Bright." Gary Winkelhorst has owned his own garden center for 29 years. Now in retirement, he indulges in his love for plants at the Mitchell Park Domes. "It's all beautiful....
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
Holiday Folk Fair cultural celebration returns to West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis brought together different cultures through dance, food and exhibits Saturday, Nov. 19. Those who put on the event also said it's a great way to learn about what the area has to offer. "Maybe your next door neighbor...
Great Lakes Distillery bloody mary party; raising money for hunger

MILWAUKEE - The Great Lakes Distillery will host its annual bloody mary party on Sunday, Nov. 20, and half of the profits will go to provide food to hungry Milwaukee families. The party includes bingo games, live music by Brett Gaertner and food for sale from the Galley by Milwaukee Sail Loft.
Waukesha County parks; free entrance Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow invites area residents and visitors to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m.
Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought

MILWAUKEE - Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome. This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls. "I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun...
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee

This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20

ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
