Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shop Hop Event full of specials and swag bag giveaways
This weekend Port Washington is making it easy to support small businesses with a Shop Hop Event full of specials and swag bag giveaways. Brian Kramp is on a tour of Port Washington and kicking off the morning at a local favorite.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes holiday floral show 'Calm & Bright' theme
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes' decades-long holiday floral show returned Saturday, Nov. 19. This year's theme is "Calm & Bright." Gary Winkelhorst has owned his own garden center for 29 years. Now in retirement, he indulges in his love for plants at the Mitchell Park Domes. "It's all beautiful....
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday Folk Fair cultural celebration returns to West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis brought together different cultures through dance, food and exhibits Saturday, Nov. 19. Those who put on the event also said it's a great way to learn about what the area has to offer. "Maybe your next door neighbor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attack anniversary Monday
Monday, Nov. 21 is the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. City leaders say their toughest moments may still be ahead.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Behind the scenes at Washington Co. Holiday Craft Fair – Saturday, November 19, 2022
November 18, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The vendors are buzzing as setup is underway for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park. There will be over 200 vendors, doors open at 9 a.m., free parking, $5 admission and food and drink will be available to purchase.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Distillery bloody mary party; raising money for hunger
MILWAUKEE - The Great Lakes Distillery will host its annual bloody mary party on Sunday, Nov. 20, and half of the profits will go to provide food to hungry Milwaukee families. The party includes bingo games, live music by Brett Gaertner and food for sale from the Galley by Milwaukee Sail Loft.
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County parks; free entrance Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow invites area residents and visitors to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Frozen Turkey Bowling, Angelman syndrome cure sought
MILWAUKEE - Autumn's Angels Frozen Turkey Bowling Classic Sunday, Nov. 20 at The MECCA in Milwaukee's Deer District was aimed at finding a cure for Angelman syndrome. This wasn't your typical bowling. Frozen turkeys were used instead of bowling balls. "I love it. I've played it before. It's really fun...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Big Christmas Saturday in South Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee
This weekend, celebrate the culture of living heritage as the Holiday Folk Fair International returns to Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center where you can explore America’s Premiere Multicultural Festival.
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
ALL WEEKEND | WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK EXPOSITION CENTER. Milwaukee’s 79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center this weekend. The event celebrates the dance, art, cuisine and music of Southeastern Wisconsin’s many cultures – including German, Ugandan, Serbian, Japanese, Senegalese, Mexican, Italian and many more. The event includes live theater, cafes, a “tanzhaus” for dancing, international bazaar and live cooking demonstrations from local chefs.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
