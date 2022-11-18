Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
brproud.com
Families of victims impacted by gun violence meet with East Baton Rouge mayor, law enforcement to strategize plans for change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge law enforcement officials say area crime statistics are improving, but there is still a long way to go. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome teamed up with the family of Devin Page to host an event for families that have been impacted by gun violence.
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
theadvocate.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
theadvocate.com
Second defendant involved in $1.8 million Medicaid ploy gets sentenced to federal lockup
A former Iberville Parish health clinician who played a key role in a $1.8 million Medicaid scam has been sentenced to federal prison. Marilyn Brown Antwine, a 54-year-old Baton Rouge woman, was a high-ranking staff member at the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, which for years submitted bogus claims to the federal subsidy program, court records show.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades may violate city policy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell could owe taxpayers thousands of dollars after upgrading hotel rooms and travel accommodations. The mayor already paid back nearly $30,000 in first-class airfare upgrades after violating a city policy on flights. However, at the time, the city didn’t look at her...
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
brweeklypress.com
Mayor Waites statement about FEMA trailers on Groom Road in Baker, LA.
With regard to the FEMA trailers being located on the State of Louisiana's land located on Groom Road, the State has advised that they are being stored there in preparation for bulk auction. The site has been secured with fencing, and efforts have been made to provide coverage on the...
KTBS
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
A voter makes his choices in at a New Orleans Garden District polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on...
NOLA.com
'Enough is enough': New Orleans residents fed up with long-stalled development projects
In August, the century-old Market Street Power Plant, with its Dickensian smokestacks looming over a decaying hulk of brick and metal, was the site of the tragic death of teenager Anthony Clawson, who fell 50 feet while exploring the building. Earlier in the summer, the abandoned Navy base at the...
New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”
You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge libraries ask for sock donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s annual sock donation drive has begun. The 18th annual “Sock It To Me!” is a partnership between the library and Baton Rouge Parents Magazine. The library says socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters. The goal is to have 22,000 new socks donated by the end of the drive.
brproud.com
UNO campus shut down after threat made by former student; suspect in custody
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A threat by a former University of New Orleans student over the weekend canceled classes and shut down the campus, school officials announced on Monday (Nov. 21). In a letter from UNO President Dr. John Nicklow, students and staff were alerted that the student reportedly...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into a series of clothing purchases made in the past five years by a New Orleans salon owner who also works as a personal shopper and stylist for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. A source with knowledge of the investigation told Fox 8 that...
