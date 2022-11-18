Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed one...
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Are Interested In Trading For Kyle Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, And KJ Martin
The Phoenix Suns could target three forwards on the trade market.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
Injury Report: OKC Remains Without Both Tre Mann, Darius Bazley for Trip to Memphis
Oklahoma City continues its road trip to the east with a game against Memphis on Friday with both teams missing key pieces.
Suns' Josh Okogie (hamstring) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Okogie has upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 8.3 minutes against the Jazz. Okogie's Friday projection includes 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5...
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) remains out on Friday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Robinson will miss his eighth straight contest with sprained right knee. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to start against a Warriors' team allowing 56.4 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Hartenstein's projection...
Nuggets' Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night's game at the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
