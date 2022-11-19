ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

What are These Hudson Valley Predators Scared of?

Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Urgent: 5 Things that Cannot Be Recycled in the Hudson Valley

Do you recycle? Wait, do you think you recycle? Yes, you put the items into the recycle bin, but are they actually supposed to be there? There are so many things that people of the Hudson Valley (and beyond) think should be in the bin, but they only cause drama and headaches for the people doing the sorting.
4 Hudson Valley NY Wineries Say These Are Your Thanksgiving Wines

Looking for ideas for Hudson Valley wines for your Thanksgiving or Holiday entertaining? Which ones work well with food? Turkey and potentially heated family conversations?. Instead of struggling to figure out which wines would be perfect with the dinner (and maybe those heated family discussions), I reached out to several wineries in the Hudson Valley, via email or through their websites looking for recommendations. Here are a few, as recommended by the wineries.
101.5 WPDH

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Mind-Blowing: Did You Know How Big Eagle’s Nests Can Be?

Eagle's nests are a beautiful sight all across the Hudson Valley. Usually built near a water source, these homes perched high in the air are used year after year by the same eagle family. Our national bird also adds to their structure annually, meaning that some older nests can become absolutely massive.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing.

