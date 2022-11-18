ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

First Energy to upgrade electrical system inspections

First Energy customers in Austintown waited seven hours for their power to be restored after equipment failed at a substation on Kimberly Road. First Energy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis tells 21 News all of their equipment is inspected once a year, but they can't catch every issue. "There are some areas...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Don't 'burn' money this winter: Helpful ways to save on your energy bills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It has been downright cold. That means chances are you've probably cranked out the heat in your home. However, that also means you're probably worried about seeing a rise in your heating bill this season. Now, there are ways you can save on how much it'll cost to keep your home warm and toasty. Consumer reports recently looked into some steps to take to help keep your home heating bills in check. A big one is to make sure your home is weatherized - simply put, it's a way to make sure the warm air stays inside your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving

The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Farm and Dairy

.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
WILLIAMSFIELD, OH
wtae.com

Warmer and drier as we head into Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have left us this afternoon, and we now keep sunshine in place through Thanksgiving Day. After a cold start Monday morning, we begin a warming trend that lasts through Thursday before our next system arrives. Weatherwise, there will be no travel problems locally leading up to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

