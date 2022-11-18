Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
WFMJ.com
First Energy to upgrade electrical system inspections
First Energy customers in Austintown waited seven hours for their power to be restored after equipment failed at a substation on Kimberly Road. First Energy spokesperson, Lauren Siburkis tells 21 News all of their equipment is inspected once a year, but they can't catch every issue. "There are some areas...
Don't 'burn' money this winter: Helpful ways to save on your energy bills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It has been downright cold. That means chances are you've probably cranked out the heat in your home. However, that also means you're probably worried about seeing a rise in your heating bill this season. Now, there are ways you can save on how much it'll cost to keep your home warm and toasty. Consumer reports recently looked into some steps to take to help keep your home heating bills in check. A big one is to make sure your home is weatherized - simply put, it's a way to make sure the warm air stays inside your...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township approves natural gas fracking deal beneath the Tredway Trail
Allegheny Township supervisors are pumping up the township coffers with approval of an oil and gas lease with Olympus Energy. The “nonsurface lease” approved unanimously by the township’s three supervisors is for 27.7 acres of the Tredway Trail. Township Manager Greg Primm said the land involved is...
wtae.com
Market Square Holiday Market brings warmth and excitement for vendors
PITTSBURGH — It's always a new, fresh and exciting feeling for vendors who set up their booths to participate in the annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market in downtown Pittsburgh. What can you find at this year's Holiday Market? Watch the video above. Some are local, others come from other...
wdiy.org
New Ethane Cracker, Beneficiary of PA’s Largest-Ever State Subsidy, Opens in Beaver County
Shell’s brand-new ethane cracker in Beaver County is now in operation. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the company made the announcement Tuesday. Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/shells-ethane-cracker-near-pittsburgh-begins-operations/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
WFMJ.com
A January-like weekend before an improvement for Thanksgiving
The coldest air of the season will be here until the end of the weekend. Look for lake effect snow showers mainly north of I-80 overnight; those will stick around into Sunday along with single-digit wind chills. Accumulations are likely in northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. The rest of Trumbull...
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
wtae.com
Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Farm and Dairy
.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
Bonfire Shortcut to close for the day Monday in Allegheny Township
The well-traveled Bonfire Shortcut detour along White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township will close most of the day on Monday. The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Township Supervisor James Morabito said township crews need to repair the road for winter. The Bonfire...
wtae.com
Warmer and drier as we head into Thanksgiving
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have left us this afternoon, and we now keep sunshine in place through Thanksgiving Day. After a cold start Monday morning, we begin a warming trend that lasts through Thursday before our next system arrives. Weatherwise, there will be no travel problems locally leading up to...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Venango County, Surrounding Areas
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Venango County and surrounding areas due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected...
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
Comments / 0