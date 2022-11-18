Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 5-0 with 74-60 win at American
Virginia closed out a trying week for people on Grounds with a 74-60 victory at American on Sunday (Nov. 20) at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. The win gives the Cavaliers the program’s first 5-0 start since 2015-2016. Senior guard Taylor Valladay led the Cavaliers in scoring with 19...
virginiasports.com
MEMORIAL SERVICE AND REFLECTION
MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 3:30 P.M. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Nation says farewell to Virginia’s three fallen players with emotional memorial service
Saturdays are for football. Cheering, celebrating, tailgating, second-guessing. It’s when heroes are made. Saturdays were for football until Sunday happened a week ago and our lives were instantly changed. Our world was darkened in tragedy. Saturday we mourned. We didn’t mourn alone. Thousands joined us from sea to shining...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia upsets #2 Penn State, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament
Haley Hopkins scored in overtime to lift third-seeded Virginia to a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State. The win pushes UVA (16-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Down 2-1, the Cavaliers got the equalizer in the 88th minute as Maggie Cagle fought to keep a ball alive on the end line and reset the offense, sending the ball in to Maya Carter, who finished to tie things up.
South Carolina community holds vigil to honor slain University of Virginia football player
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
247Sports
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy
Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia wins Main Event in Vegas, defeating Illinois, 70-61: These ‘Hoos are OK
This Virginia team is much better than I thought it was going into the season. And I thought going into the season that it could win the ACC and play deep into March. The Cavaliers capped a huge weekend in Vegas with a 70-61 win over a Top 25 Illinois team on Sunday to take home the title belt from the Continental Tire Main Event.
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
Augusta Free Press
No. 16 Virginia beats No. 19 Illinois, 70-61, capping off an emotional week
Reece Beekman and No. 16 Virginia capped the most emotional week of UVA Athletics history, going on a 13-point Cavalanche to defeat No. 19 Illinois, 70-61, Sunday to win the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Trailing 58-56 with 3:26 left, the Cavaliers pulled away from the Illini (4-1)...
thecollegianur.com
Remembering D’Sean Perry: UR football player recalls memories with UVA shooting victim
Editor's Note: Resources for UR students include CAPS, at CAPS@richmond.edu. Ulises Sarria, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the University of Richmond football team, used these words to describe D’Sean Perry, who Sarria considered one of his best friends and brother. Perry, a University of Virginia junior linebacker, was...
WJLA
GALLERY: Memorial run honors victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A memorial run was held on Saturday for the three football players killed in a Sunday night shooting on the University of Virginia's campus. The run, hosted by the school's running club, was originally set to happen on Thursday. It was moved to Saturday to be held in conjunction with UVA's annual 4th Year 5K.
wuvanews.com
U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting
This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
chapelboro.com
Stroman on Sports: University of Virginia Football Tragedy
Dr. Deborah Stroman spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s News Director Brighton McConnell on Friday, November 18th. She discussed the recent tragic shooting involving the University of Virginia football team. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: Virginia eliminated from NCAA Tournament in PK shootout
Ninth-seeded Marshall defeated 11th seed Virginia on penalty kicks on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium, bouncing the Cavaliers from the NCAA Tournament in the process. The teams had battled to a 1-1 draw, with UVA (10-4-5) getting a goal in the 28th minute from Phil Horton, assisted by Reese Miller and Albin Gashi.
Augusta Free Press
Wahoo ocho: UVA men’s soccer begins quest for eighth national title on Sunday
UVA (10-4-4) is back in the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season. The Wahoos received a first-round bye, and have a chance to host every tournament game all the way up until the College Cup, should they advance that far. Virginia hasn’t lost across its last seven contests, winning three and tying four. UVA is 67-34-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 52-19-2 mark on its home pitch.
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Augusta Free Press
Longwood drops JK54 Classic final to SIUE, 61-56, to finish weekend 2-1
Longwood fell in the final game of the JK54 Classic to SIUE by a score of 61-56 on Sunday. The game came down to the wire, but SIUE’s basket with 23 seconds remaining to lead by four was ultimately the game-winner for the Cougars. DeShaun Wade was the leading...
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: For this week, we’re all UVA Strong
The tragic loss of life of three University of Virginia football players on Nov. 13 makes this week’s power rankings difficult to write about and rather irrelevant. We remember the precious lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. “They were loved by so many people....
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
