Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

MEMORIAL SERVICE AND REFLECTION

MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 3:30 P.M. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia upsets #2 Penn State, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament

Haley Hopkins scored in overtime to lift third-seeded Virginia to a 3-2 win over second-seeded Penn State. The win pushes UVA (16-3-3) to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Down 2-1, the Cavaliers got the equalizer in the 88th minute as Maggie Cagle fought to keep a ball alive on the end line and reset the offense, sending the ball in to Maya Carter, who finished to tie things up.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

GALLERY: Memorial run honors victims of UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A memorial run was held on Saturday for the three football players killed in a Sunday night shooting on the University of Virginia's campus. The run, hosted by the school's running club, was originally set to happen on Thursday. It was moved to Saturday to be held in conjunction with UVA's annual 4th Year 5K.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wuvanews.com

U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting

This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Wahoo ocho: UVA men’s soccer begins quest for eighth national title on Sunday

UVA (10-4-4) is back in the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season. The Wahoos received a first-round bye, and have a chance to host every tournament game all the way up until the College Cup, should they advance that far. Virginia hasn’t lost across its last seven contests, winning three and tying four. UVA is 67-34-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 52-19-2 mark on its home pitch.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

