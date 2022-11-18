Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts Dallas Mavericks: "They Are Not Good Enough For Luka Doncic To Defer More"
Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed one...
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Yardbarker
Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) probable Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks gaurd/forward Reggie Bullock is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bullock is still dealing with the neck strain he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24-plus hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown Jr. for inactive Jamal Murray (health protocols) on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown will start at point guard after Jamal Murray was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Suns' Josh Okogie (hamstring) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Okogie has upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 8.3 minutes against the Jazz. Okogie's Friday projection includes 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5...
numberfire.com
New York's Cam Reddish (groin) questionable on Sunday
New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Reddish's availability is unknown after New York's forward was forced to leave on Friday after 25 minutes with groin soreness. Expect Evan Fournier and Quintin Grimes to see more minutes if Reddish is out.
Comments / 0