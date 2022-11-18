Read full article on original website
Seven divisional titles decided at 2022 WIAA State Football Championships
The 2022 WIAA State Football Championships were held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Seven divisional state champions were crowned during the two-day event at the University of Wisconsin. Stratford (Division 6) and Kimberly (Division 1) both earned its eighth state championship, which...
news8000.com
UW-La Crosse football drops first-round matchup against Wartburg, 14-6
The UW-La Crosse football team fell to Wartburg, 14-6, in Saturday’s first-round matchup in the NCAA Division 3 Football Championships. The Eagles got on the board late in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6 at the break, but the Knights held UWL scoreless in the second half, outrushing the Eagles 221-81 on the day.
royalpurplenews.com
Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential
Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers
This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
SportsGrid
Wisconsin Badgers Coaching Candidates
On October 2, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to relieve head football coach Paul Chryst of his duties. The Badgers were 2-3, and there were concerns about the program’s direction. The decision was mildly surprising, but there was no question Wisconsin had slipped a little in the past couple of seasons. Of course, once you fire a coach, the next step is hiring a suitable replacement.
news8000.com
Dan R. Bunke
Dan Ray Bunke, 75 of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947 in Winona, Minnesota to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
x1071.com
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: It was another chilly day across the Coulee Region. We had a high of 23° in La Crosse but we hit it at 5:53 AM. After that, the temperatures fell throughout the day. If you have any evening plans you will definitely need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures well into the single digits. Some places could even have a wind chill below zero. Look at Eau Claire as well as Viroqua, down to -2°. Volk Field will go to -4° and Preston will go to -3°.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
WEAU-TV 13
Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race. A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
nbc15.com
US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. open after crash and utility emergency
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is open again after a crash and utility emergency, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash was cleared at 3:36 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an...
VIDEO: Massive semi crash clogs freeway in Columbia County
At least five semi-trailer trucks slid off the freeway in Columbia County Thursday morning, causing a massive rush-hour backup.
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
