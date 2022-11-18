ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Salem, WI

news8000.com

UW-La Crosse football drops first-round matchup against Wartburg, 14-6

The UW-La Crosse football team fell to Wartburg, 14-6, in Saturday’s first-round matchup in the NCAA Division 3 Football Championships. The Eagles got on the board late in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6 at the break, but the Knights held UWL scoreless in the second half, outrushing the Eagles 221-81 on the day.
LA CROSSE, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
MADISON, WI
SportsGrid

Wisconsin Badgers Coaching Candidates

On October 2, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to relieve head football coach Paul Chryst of his duties. The Badgers were 2-3, and there were concerns about the program’s direction. The decision was mildly surprising, but there was no question Wisconsin had slipped a little in the past couple of seasons. Of course, once you fire a coach, the next step is hiring a suitable replacement.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Dan R. Bunke

Dan Ray Bunke, 75 of Winona, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Dan was born on May 31, 1947 in Winona, Minnesota to Edgar “Ed” and Adeline (Ebert) Bunke. He graduated from Winona Senior High School and the welding program at Dunwoody Institute in the Twin Cities. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee for three tours in Antarctica, constructing McMurdo Base there. He returned home to join and eventually head the family service station business, Bunke’s Service Inc. (APCO stations). When they discontinued fuel sales, he continued to operate a radiator repair service.
WINONA, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
news8000.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bundle up this evening. -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: It was another chilly day across the Coulee Region. We had a high of 23° in La Crosse but we hit it at 5:53 AM. After that, the temperatures fell throughout the day. If you have any evening plans you will definitely need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures well into the single digits. Some places could even have a wind chill below zero. Look at Eau Claire as well as Viroqua, down to -2°. Volk Field will go to -4° and Preston will go to -3°.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin or Wild West? Deputies help lasso escaped cows

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Siegel confirmed winner of La Crosse County Sheriff’s race

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic Candidate John Siegel is confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race. A recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in last week’s election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI

