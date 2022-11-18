DISCUSSION: It was another chilly day across the Coulee Region. We had a high of 23° in La Crosse but we hit it at 5:53 AM. After that, the temperatures fell throughout the day. If you have any evening plans you will definitely need to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the teens with feels like temperatures well into the single digits. Some places could even have a wind chill below zero. Look at Eau Claire as well as Viroqua, down to -2°. Volk Field will go to -4° and Preston will go to -3°.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO