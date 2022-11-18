Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Related
Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why
The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Friend remembers bartender killed from Berks County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
abc27.com
Man arrested after Lebanon armed robbery
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Lebanon on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lehman Street at 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. When police arrived at the location, they interrupted a robbery inside the residence and took a man into custody.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
WGAL
Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon
Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
WGAL
Police: Armed man broke into Dauphin County home, threatened woman
LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man broke into a home and threatened a woman he knew, Pennsylvania State Police say. Matthew Lentz, 23, of Williamstown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses. Troopers said Lentz broke into the home in Lykens Township early...
abc27.com
Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say
Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities. Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating fatal shooting
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
Pa. sanitation worker shot and killed on the job identified
A sanitation worker, who was shot several times and killed while on the job Friday morning, has been identified. The 35-year-old worker revealed to be Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed outside of the Lincoln High School campus in Philadelphia, according to 6ABC. Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement with...
pahomepage.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
Pa. man convicted of DUI for 12th time in 30 years
A 56-year-old man was convicted last week in Lancaster County of his 12th DUI since 1990, prosecutors said. The jury deliberated for about half an hour Nov. 8 before finding Anthony Caraballo, of Toughkenamon, Chester County, guilty of driving under the influence around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
WGAL
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police
A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0