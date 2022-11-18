ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why

The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Friend remembers bartender killed from Berks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after Lebanon armed robbery

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Lebanon on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lehman Street at 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. When police arrived at the location, they interrupted a robbery inside the residence and took a man into custody.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon

Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Police: Armed man broke into Dauphin County home, threatened woman

LYKENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man broke into a home and threatened a woman he knew, Pennsylvania State Police say. Matthew Lentz, 23, of Williamstown, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and other offenses. Troopers said Lentz broke into the home in Lykens Township early...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Police Arrest 3 In Gun Trafficking Sting, Officials Say

Three adults are in custody and multiple weapons were seized following a gun trafficking sting in Berks County, according to authorities. Reading police executed two search warrants at homes on the 500 block of South 18th Street and the 1500 block of North 14th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gun running, the department said in a release.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating fatal shooting

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night. On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a...
READING, PA
pahomepage.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Plane Crash Victims One...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of DUI for 12th time in 30 years

A 56-year-old man was convicted last week in Lancaster County of his 12th DUI since 1990, prosecutors said. The jury deliberated for about half an hour Nov. 8 before finding Anthony Caraballo, of Toughkenamon, Chester County, guilty of driving under the influence around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy