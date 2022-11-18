ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico State in search of win over rival New Mexico on Saturday at The Pit

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPdMq_0jGKVvva00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After a week off, New Mexico State will enter Saturday’s contest looking for win number one over I-25 rival New Mexico during head coach Greg Heiar’s tenure as they visit the Lobos on Saturday evening.

Saturday’s meeting with UNM is also an opportunity for the Aggies to get back in the win column after falling to rival UTEP last week.

The Aggies have gotten the best of the Lobos in recent history – claiming wins in six of the last 10 outings, including a 76-74 win in overtime in the most recent collision between the two programs from the Land of Enchantment.

Including last year’s series split, NM State is now holds a record of 102-124 against its rivals from the north.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque.





