Axtell, NE

Pet Doc: Celebrating our senior pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — November is National Senior Pet Month, but at what age is our aging pet considered a “senior”?. Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it depends on the breed of dogs. "Large breeds such as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Rottweilers, those...
KEARNEY, NE
Hickman man shot in hunting accident

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A hunting accident in Buffalo County has left a Hickman man injured. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the accident happened Friday at around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. An initial review of the scene showed the man was unintentionally shot at...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students

KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
KEARNEY, NE
Learning Curve: How kids can learn to be thankful

KEARNEY, Neb. — Thanksgiving is just days away and for kids, it's important for them to learn how to be thankful. NTV's Carol Staab speaks with Robin Bennett, Meadowlark Elementary teacher, and Counselor Karmen Scharff Sears on how they teach children to do just that.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska toasts to local wineries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
KEARNEY, NE
Railside Christmas lights up downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Downtown Grand Island is aglow as festoon lights brings holiday cheer. The community hosted Railside Christmas, an event featuring new things for GI and some old. Cold weather, Santa Claus, and Christmas lights, old traditions and some new additions are happening at this year's Railside...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island man sentenced on federal meth distribution charge

A Grand Island man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for distributing meth. Austin Kober, 24, was given the sentence on a federal charge of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Kober will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UNK seasons comes to an end falling to Concordia-St. Paul

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances...
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Parkview Christian wins D6 State Championship

Parkview Christian capped off an incredible season winning the D6 state championship cruising to a 50-25 win over Pawnee City on Friday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns leading the way for the Patriots who became the first Lincoln High School to win a NSAA State football title since 2011.
KEARNEY, NE

