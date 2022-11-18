Read full article on original website
Pet Doc: Celebrating our senior pets
KEARNEY, Neb. — November is National Senior Pet Month, but at what age is our aging pet considered a “senior”?. Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it depends on the breed of dogs. "Large breeds such as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Rottweilers, those...
Hickman man shot in hunting accident
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A hunting accident in Buffalo County has left a Hickman man injured. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the accident happened Friday at around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. An initial review of the scene showed the man was unintentionally shot at...
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
Learning Curve: How kids can learn to be thankful
KEARNEY, Neb. — Thanksgiving is just days away and for kids, it's important for them to learn how to be thankful. NTV's Carol Staab speaks with Robin Bennett, Meadowlark Elementary teacher, and Counselor Karmen Scharff Sears on how they teach children to do just that.
GISH teachers explain the value of knowing how to speak Spanish with students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Across Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), there is a diverse student body with many Spanish speaking students and Spanish speaking teachers with diverse backgrounds. According to this year's numbers, the minority enrollment of GIPS is a little over 60% of the student body, most of...
Nebraska toasts to local wineries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."
Kearney teen sentenced in connection to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Mariah Chamberlin, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for possession of more than a pound of marijuana. Other charges including possession of a...
17-year-old arrested after realistic-looking BB gun causes KHS to go under lockdown
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility after he reportedly caused Kearney High School to go under lockdown due to having a realistic-looking BB gun. According to Kearney Police, the teen was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, possession of...
Railside Christmas lights up downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Downtown Grand Island is aglow as festoon lights brings holiday cheer. The community hosted Railside Christmas, an event featuring new things for GI and some old. Cold weather, Santa Claus, and Christmas lights, old traditions and some new additions are happening at this year's Railside...
Grand Island woman charged after allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman faces charges after she allegedly scammed multiple people out of thousands of dollars. Constance Reimers, 65, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and one count of theft by deception. According to...
Hall County Sheriff's office warns of romance scams ahead of the holidays
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — After creating a Zoosk profile, authorities say Constance Reimers wasn’t looking for love but for cash and lots of it. Like the country song ‘Lookin for love in all the wrong places', a California man seems to do just that unknowingly at the hands of Constance Reimers.
Grand Island man sentenced on federal meth distribution charge
A Grand Island man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for distributing meth. Austin Kober, 24, was given the sentence on a federal charge of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Kober will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
UNK seasons comes to an end falling to Concordia-St. Paul
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances...
Nebraska State Fair may name new executive director soon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board hopes to name a new executive director soon. The board chair says they have received 22 resumes. Interim director Jaime Parr says she has put her name in for consideration. Board members are going through applications and hope to narrow...
Parkview Christian wins D6 State Championship
Parkview Christian capped off an incredible season winning the D6 state championship cruising to a 50-25 win over Pawnee City on Friday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns leading the way for the Patriots who became the first Lincoln High School to win a NSAA State football title since 2011.
