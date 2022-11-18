GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park hosted its annual Toast Nebraska event where you can come and try hundreds of different wines from all over the state. “We have Wine Bingo, which is a fan favorite, everybody loves when that starts, and then we also have a charcuterie demonstration," said Alyssa Brodersen with Toast Nebraska. "You can go and try wines at all the different wineries. We’ve got shopping available, live music and just a lot of fun activities for attendees."

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO