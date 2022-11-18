Many years ago, having just finished a detailed conversation in the Democratic cloakroom in the U.S. Capitol about next steps for trying to pass legislation through the House and Senate to create a 9/11 Commission, Nancy Pelosi inquired about my family. I conveyed the progress of each of my four kids through school and sports programs and ended by mentioning to her that I had sent a book to Willie Mays (we are both avid San Francisco Giants fans) for an autograph but it must have been lost in the mail. Three weeks later I received an autographed book at home from Willie Mays inscribed to all four kids. It was no accident that Pelosi could master intimate details about everyone in the Democratic Caucus, give expert counsel on successfully navigating the complex legislative process and ultimately have an impact on the arc of history. My kids were thrilled, the bill eventually passed and history was changed by the 9/11 Commission’s book and recommendations.

3 HOURS AGO