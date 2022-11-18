ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy: Seize power to do good

Many years ago, having just finished a detailed conversation in the Democratic cloakroom in the U.S. Capitol about next steps for trying to pass legislation through the House and Senate to create a 9/11 Commission, Nancy Pelosi inquired about my family. I conveyed the progress of each of my four kids through school and sports programs and ended by mentioning to her that I had sent a book to Willie Mays (we are both avid San Francisco Giants fans) for an autograph but it must have been lost in the mail. Three weeks later I received an autographed book at home from Willie Mays inscribed to all four kids. It was no accident that Pelosi could master intimate details about everyone in the Democratic Caucus, give expert counsel on successfully navigating the complex legislative process and ultimately have an impact on the arc of history. My kids were thrilled, the bill eventually passed and history was changed by the 9/11 Commission’s book and recommendations.
