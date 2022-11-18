Read full article on original website
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lead candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Trump was an "illegitimate" president.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, House Democrats' likely next leader?
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, is considered the top pick to be the Democrats' leader in the House, after Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Hakeem Jeffries confident he can unite Dems after Pelosi exit, says he has 'great respect' for AOC
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is currently running unopposed to be the new leader of House Democrats, expressing optimism he could bring the party together as leader.
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
msn.com
Hakeem Jeffries remains silent on his possible candidacy, celebrates Pelosi’s legacy as Democratic leader
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a contender to succeed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has chosen to remain silent Thursday on his possible candidacy for the Democratic leadership and has opted to celebrate his accomplishments at the helm of his post. "Let's spend this moment, on this day, (reminiscing) about...
Mayorkas impeachment push likely to stall in narrowly-divided House, Democrat Senate
The Republican push to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces obstacles with Congress divided between the GOP and Democrats.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will address political future after Democrats lose House majority to Republicans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement concerning her future in Congress on Thursday, her office announced after Republicans were officially projected to win the majority.
Nancy Pelosi made the right call
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
Jeffries: House Democrats can have ‘noisy conversations’ and ‘come together’
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is expected to lead House Democrats in the next term, pushed back on notions that the caucus is in “disarray” and expressed optimism on Sunday that Democrats will maintain unity in the face of a GOP majority. During an appearance on CNN’s “State...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legacy: Seize power to do good
Many years ago, having just finished a detailed conversation in the Democratic cloakroom in the U.S. Capitol about next steps for trying to pass legislation through the House and Senate to create a 9/11 Commission, Nancy Pelosi inquired about my family. I conveyed the progress of each of my four kids through school and sports programs and ended by mentioning to her that I had sent a book to Willie Mays (we are both avid San Francisco Giants fans) for an autograph but it must have been lost in the mail. Three weeks later I received an autographed book at home from Willie Mays inscribed to all four kids. It was no accident that Pelosi could master intimate details about everyone in the Democratic Caucus, give expert counsel on successfully navigating the complex legislative process and ultimately have an impact on the arc of history. My kids were thrilled, the bill eventually passed and history was changed by the 9/11 Commission’s book and recommendations.
Jeffries says he wants to find 'common ground' with GOP
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he wants to try to get things done for everyday Americans in Congress.
sfstandard.com
‘New Day is Dawning’: Pelosi Endorses Hakeem Jeffries to Replace Her in House Leadership
After announcing she won’t seek another term in House leadership, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially handing to the baton to Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar to lead the now minority party in the House of Representatives. Jeffries, a 52-year-old congressman...
Jeffries praises 'historic overperformance' in midterms
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that "election denialism was rejected" in the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
