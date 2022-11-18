ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

North Platte Post

Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
HASTINGS, NE
WOWT

KSNB Local4

North Platte Post

Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Osceola man pleads not guilty on multiple felony charges

HASTINGS, Neb. -- The Osceola man accused of getting into a shootout with Hastings Police is pleading not guilty to 10 felony charges. Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. On Tuesday, Mattison entered a...
OSCEOLA, NE
iheart.com

1011now.com

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Courthouse Evacuated During High Profile Escape Case

A Grand Island man was found guilty of escape after he took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff last spring. 28 year old Tyler Manka was found guilty on 8 out of 9 counts in relation to the incident where officers said Manka escaped custody of corrections officers while receiving treatment at CHI Health St Francis. Manka would then flee to a nearby apartment and take a man hostage.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Railside lights up for Christmas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Christmas has arrived in Grand Island. The Railside Christmas tree and the festoon lights are now lightning up six blocks of downtown. During the weekend, the festoon lights will be on 24 hours. During weeknights, so will the Christmas tree. Executive director of Railside, Sherry Siwinski...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

