East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. No information about the suspect or the crime have been released. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 74-year-old man reportedly killed a woman before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night. Investigators said the bodies were discovered around 10 p.m. Monday on Acadiana Avenue. The sheriff's office identified the two as 73-year-old Patricia Blue and 74-year-old Carl Altazin. Few details were released...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart mass shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son. Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing

PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

