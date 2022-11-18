Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
wbrz.com
Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road. Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Officials said gunfire was exchanged by multiple people in an apartment. It is unclear how many people were injured. This...
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
wbrz.com
Police arrest robbery suspect at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. No information about the suspect or the crime have been released. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 74-year-old man reportedly killed a woman before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night. Investigators said the bodies were discovered around 10 p.m. Monday on Acadiana Avenue. The sheriff's office identified the two as 73-year-old Patricia Blue and 74-year-old Carl Altazin. Few details were released...
Affidavit: Son becomes enraged hearing father blow his nose before firing fatal shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 21-year-old man accused of shooting his father to death Tuesday was arrested on a manslaughter charge. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Adam Carter, 21, shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, Tuesday morning at around 9:31 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive. The shooting took place after […]
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man fatally shot father after argument over blowing his nose, police say
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father following an argument Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge police said. 21-year-old Adam Carter fatally shot his father, Ronnie Carter, 64, around 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stonewood Drive (map) after the men had an argument, authorities said. Arrest documents say...
wbrz.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
wbrz.com
Vacant home on Sycamore Street burned down Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A home on Sycamore Street was burned down Wednesday night and officials suspect an arsonist is responsible. According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss.
theadvocate.com
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of generators, requests rightful owners of recovered items come forward
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates a recent theft of generators, deputies say they’ve recovered multiple several stolen items and require assistance in identifying the rightful owners. So, if you happen to be the owner of any of the items below,...
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - An unusual, mysterious person wearing a mask and gloves while passing out flyers to businesses late at night likely spooked people into thinking something far more dangerous was unfolding this week. Federal and local authorities determined there was no threat. Investigators have found no evidence of any...
wbrz.com
WATCH: 18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
An 18-wheeler went off-road and became submerged in a bayou along I-10 near the Ascension-St. James Parish line early Tuesday afternoon. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one lane was closed on the westbound side of the interstate around 1:30 p.m. while crews tried to recover the truck. Later on,...
2 people identified in deadly car crash in Livingston Parish following pursuit, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash that killed two people following a pursuit on Monday afternoon, November 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The crash reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. According to the sheriff, deputies were attempting...
WAFB.com
Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart mass shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed by his son. Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22).
wbrz.com
14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing
PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
Comments / 1