Crivitz, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder

The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp. Updated: 2 hours ago. One more sleep...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police beef up parade security

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha. This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews respond to a house fire in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports of a house fire on W 2076 Pearl St. came in just before 9:00pm on Sunday. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and police presence was active blocking off traffic to get to the road. Our photojournalist, Chris Schattl, spoke with officials at the...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Christmas lights on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels like winter, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Friday night, On Broadway lit up the downtown area on Green Bay’s near-west side, even bringing in carolers, cookie decorating, and sleigh rides. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. “Police are searching for suspects involved, described as black male teens or young adults,” police say. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Foster the Village gets more space to help foster families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Foster parents in Brown County are getting a new, top-notch space to stock up on necessities. Foster the Village is moving to a larger location to accommodate the rising number of foster children in the area. The non-profit organization provides clothing and other basic necessities,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salm Partners expanding Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs. You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.
DENMARK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: West De Pere football falls in WIAA D2 championship

DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SISTER BAY, WI

