WBAY Green Bay
Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder
The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp. Updated: 2 hours ago. One more sleep...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police beef up parade security
WBAY Green Bay
In Waukesha’s wake, Green Bay police beef up Holiday Parade security
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade marches through the city’s downtown Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. It comes almost exactly one year after the deadly parade rampage in Waukesha. This is Green Bay’s first holiday parade since that tragedy in southern...
WBAY Green Bay
Crews respond to a house fire in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports of a house fire on W 2076 Pearl St. came in just before 9:00pm on Sunday. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene and police presence was active blocking off traffic to get to the road. Our photojournalist, Chris Schattl, spoke with officials at the...
WBAY Green Bay
Christmas lights on Broadway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels like winter, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Friday night, On Broadway lit up the downtown area on Green Bay’s near-west side, even bringing in carolers, cookie decorating, and sleigh rides. The goal of Friday’s event was to...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for suspects in shooting on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. “Police are searching for suspects involved, described as black male teens or young adults,” police say. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Foster the Village gets more space to help foster families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Foster parents in Brown County are getting a new, top-notch space to stock up on necessities. Foster the Village is moving to a larger location to accommodate the rising number of foster children in the area. The non-profit organization provides clothing and other basic necessities,...
WBAY Green Bay
Salm Partners expanding Denmark production, creating hundreds of jobs
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the nation’s largest producers of sausages and hot dogs is expanding its operations in Denmark in Brown County, creating hundreds of new jobs. You may not have heard of Salm Partners, but you’ve most likely seen their sausages on store shelves or eaten their products. The company operates two plants in Denmark, and their third facility in Alabama is now relocating next door in a large-scale expansion currently underway.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: West De Pere football falls in WIAA D2 championship
WBAY Green Bay
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
