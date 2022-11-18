ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCG Chief Financial Officer announces retirement

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVymg_0jGKUSdG00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY) — The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that Lorrie Toups, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire next year.

Toups, who has served as CFO since January 2011, will retire effective February 3, 2023.

Lafayette seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code

Having served three Mayor-Presidents, Toups has put policies and procedures into place that will benefit the department for years to come, LCG said in a press release.

Toups graduated Cum Laude from Nicholls State University in 1991 and began her career in government finance in 1993 in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2001 through 2008.

“Lorrie’s knowledge, leadership, and guidance has been instrumental since I began serving as Lafayette Mayor-President. She has been an invaluable member of my administration, and she will be extremely missed by myself and all of the staff at Lafayette Consolidated Government,” M-P Josh Guillory said.

He did not say who would succeed her.

“While it’s never easy to say goodbye, I’m confident in the staff within the Office of Finance & Management and know they will continue to be successful,” Toups said.

