High School Red Zone: Week 14 Scores & Highlights

(WSPA) – It’s the third week of high school football playoffs in the Carolinas.

We will have all of the scores and highlights from around the Carolinas.

AWAY HOME
28 Byrnes 34 Gaffney F
14 Spartanburg 63 Dutch Fork F
7 Summerville 0 Sumter F
21 Carolina Forest 39 Fort Dorchester F
14 Fairfield Central 45 Abbeville F
28 Saluda 0 S. Thurmond F
14 Barnwell 41 A. Jackson F
18 Woodland 59 OCA F
AWAY HOME
35 Daniel 36 Powdersville F
27 Chapman 49 Clinton F
31 Dillon 14 Camden F
21 Gilbert 31 Beaufort F
27 Catawba Ridge 42 Greenville F
21 Westside 59 Northwestern F
19 West Florence 50 AC Flora F
21 James Island 52 S. Florence F
AWAY HOME
14 Lewisville 47 CCES F
55 St. Joe’s 8 Wagener-Salley F
0 Lamar 14 Johnsonville F
16 Estill 34 Cross F
0 Chase 30 Reidsville F
35 Eastern Guilford 17 W. Henderson F
14 Bunker Hill 37 Maiden F
20 Crest 21 S. Point F

Next week

5A Upper State Championship

Dutch Fork at Gaffney

5A Lower State Championship

Summerville at Fort Dorchester

4A Upper State Championship

Northwestern at Greenville

4A Lower State Championship

S. Florence at AC Flora

3A Upper State Championship

Clinton at Powdersville

3A Lower State Championship

Beaufort at Dillon

2A Upper State Championship

Saluda at Abbeville

2A Lower State Championship

OCA at A. Jackson

1A Upper State Championship

St. Joe’s at CCES

1A Lower State Championship

Cross at Johnsonville

