High School Red Zone: Week 14 Scores & Highlights
(WSPA) – It’s the third week of high school football playoffs in the Carolinas.
We will have all of the scores and highlights from around the Carolinas.
|AWAY
|HOME
|28
|Byrnes
|34
|Gaffney
|F
|14
|Spartanburg
|63
|Dutch Fork
|F
|7
|Summerville
|0
|Sumter
|F
|21
|Carolina Forest
|39
|Fort Dorchester
|F
|14
|Fairfield Central
|45
|Abbeville
|F
|28
|Saluda
|0
|S. Thurmond
|F
|14
|Barnwell
|41
|A. Jackson
|F
|18
|Woodland
|59
|OCA
|F
|AWAY
|HOME
|35
|Daniel
|36
|Powdersville
|F
|27
|Chapman
|49
|Clinton
|F
|31
|Dillon
|14
|Camden
|F
|21
|Gilbert
|31
|Beaufort
|F
|27
|Catawba Ridge
|42
|Greenville
|F
|21
|Westside
|59
|Northwestern
|F
|19
|West Florence
|50
|AC Flora
|F
|21
|James Island
|52
|S. Florence
|F
|AWAY
|HOME
|14
|Lewisville
|47
|CCES
|F
|55
|St. Joe’s
|8
|Wagener-Salley
|F
|0
|Lamar
|14
|Johnsonville
|F
|16
|Estill
|34
|Cross
|F
|0
|Chase
|30
|Reidsville
|F
|35
|Eastern Guilford
|17
|W. Henderson
|F
|14
|Bunker Hill
|37
|Maiden
|F
|20
|Crest
|21
|S. Point
|F
Next week
5A Upper State Championship
Dutch Fork at Gaffney
5A Lower State Championship
Summerville at Fort Dorchester
4A Upper State Championship
Northwestern at Greenville
4A Lower State Championship
S. Florence at AC Flora
3A Upper State Championship
Clinton at Powdersville
3A Lower State Championship
Beaufort at Dillon
2A Upper State Championship
Saluda at Abbeville
2A Lower State Championship
OCA at A. Jackson
1A Upper State Championship
St. Joe’s at CCES
1A Lower State Championship
Cross at Johnsonville
