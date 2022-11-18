Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
The best open world games
We're living in a golden age of sprawling and exciting open world games. Here are some of the best on PC.
Watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 preview for free today to prep for your next sci-fi gaming year
You can see what's coming next in space gaming and beyond in the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview today (Nov. 17).
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog: the best offers on consoles, games and accessories
Everything Nintendo Switch for less. Welcome to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog. This time of year you can find some excellent savings on Nintendo's ever-popular games consoles, and we'll be tracking them all, as well as accessories, games and bundles, right here. The Nintendo Switch is notorious...
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0