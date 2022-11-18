ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County Board approves $750K for opioid overdose prevention

By Braden Ross
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0DaB_0jGKTg0L00

MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Board on Thursday approved a new $750,000 initiative to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act outlines several specific things Dane County executives hope will reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, which have been steadily rising since 2016.

It includes a program to teach prevention and harm reduction in schools, widespread distribution of Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips, and a partnership with local hospitals and first responders to help people get treatment faster, among other initiatives.

RELATED: ‘Much more needs to happen’: Nearly $740K proposed to fight Dane Co. opioid, fentanyl epidemics

It will also hire a dedicated specialist to oversee a county-wide “leave behind” program which will enable EMS providers to leave a Narcan kit behind when they leave the scene of an overdose. The naloxone nasal spray can reverse an opioid overdose almost immediately.

Fitchrona EMS Chief Patrick Anderson says he hopes providing the life-saving drug to as many people as possible might give those who end up using it another chance at recovery.

“We will leave it with a patient, we can leave it with a family member, we can leave it with a bystander, we can leave it in a home,” said Anderson. “This is something we can do to help people survive. One more survival means that that is another opportunity for a person to seek rehab or seek help.”

The $750,000 initiative will add to the $1.6 million that Dane County already spends on fighting the opioid epidemic.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Officers back in MMSD schools a part of Gloria Reyes’ mayoral bid

MADISON, Wis. — Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes wants to explore bringing police officers back into Madison’s schools, as well as target a number of changes to the incoming bus rapid transit system — a key project for incumbent mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The issue doesn’t fall under the direct control of the mayoral office, but one that Reyes could bring...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Muralist brightens holidays for patients and staff at SSM Health’s Madison East clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The waiting room windows at SSM Health’s Madison East clinic will look extra festive again this holiday season thanks to a former custodian who is also a muralist. For the third year in a row, Artemio Huerta is painting a holiday scene on the windows for visitors and employees alike to enjoy. The display depicts a variety of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

County leaders hear findings from investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. — The retired Dane County judge tasked with conducting an independent investigation into allegations of racism and animal mistreatment at the Henry Vilas Zoo laid out her findings to the county board’s Committee of the Whole Thursday evening. Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn’s report, released last month, concluded there were no actionable legal issues at the zoo but did uncover...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City of Madison given nearly $430K by EPA to monitor air quality

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison received nearly $430,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to better monitor air quality in and around the city. City officials announced the award Wednesday, which will allow crews to install a network of 68 air quality sensors around Madison. The sensors will monitor particulate matter pollution. “This sensor network will enable everyone...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 Madison police officers facing legal trouble identified

Three Madison police officers arrested or cited for crimes over the last two weeks face discipline ranging from a few days of unpaid suspension to losing their jobs if convicted on charges ranging from first-offense drunken driving to felony strangulation. Cary G. House, 42, was arrested Nov. 8 in Columbia...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With one person already in the race for Madison mayor, the current occupant for that position is expected to announce this weekend if she will vie for a second term. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway scheduled a news conference for Sunday, Nov. 20, during which she will announce...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy