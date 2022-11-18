Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
Graceland’s Secret Closet Near the Jungle Room Holds Surprising Items That Tell Elvis Presley’s Personal Story
A secret closet near the Jungle Room of Elvis Presley's Graceland home hold some some surprising items.
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
She dropped three cheese-and-onion crisps and a tooth into my hand: what happened when Marie Kondo tidied my home
A decade after publishing her first guide to tidying up, the writer and TV presenter has a new book about creating living spaces that ‘foster conversation’. But can she help me clear up the disaster that is my desk? And will it spark joy?. How do you tidy...
livingetc.com
Sorry, but that viral 'criss-cross' office chair from Amazon is probably going to ruin your back...
It's easy to get sucked in to making an impulse purchase of something you've seen on TikTok. After all, chances are anything that's made it to your For You page is going to be a clever idea that will have you thinking 'why hasn't anyone thought of that before?'. As...
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs
Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Simon & Schuster acknowledged Sunday that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. The statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity. Dylan’s book, in which he assesses songs ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1. A Dylan spokesperson declined comment.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 80
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 80. Compare the oval of capital D with capital O. Do not neglect to make a careful study of D, each part by itself, and the letter as a whole. Do not drag the hand over the paper, but keep it well up in front of the eyes, and drive it along firmly but lightly. It takes a little time, energy, and enthusiastic practice to make a good business penman, but it is encouraging to know that under the muscular movement plan there are no failures when favorable conditions prevail. Practice capital D until you can make forty-five fairly good letters to the minute. Count 1, 2, 3, for each letter.
TikTok’s Favorite Grandma Shares How Much To Cook Per Guest for Thanksgiving
Viral sensation Barbara “Babs” Costello (aka TikTok’s @brunchwithbabs) has won hearts all over the globe for her helpful advice on everything from how to properly load your dishwasher to her wise post-travel unpacking tips. Naturally, she’s a pro at holidays, and thankfully, she’s serving up some solid advice for ensuring you have the perfect amount of food for your specific guest count on Thanksgiving — in fact, her guidelines would work for just about any gathering you’re planning for the holidays and beyond.
Vox
Holiday traditions aren’t set in stone. You can update them.
Every Thanksgiving for over a decade, Jen Darnell would pack her kids up and hop on a flight from their home in Argyle, Texas, to meet the rest of her family where they live in Las Vegas. As the season approached each year, she dreaded spending thousands of dollars on flights for herself and her four kids only to contend with tension and bickering once she arrived. “There is some fight of some kind,” Darnell, 40, says. “Always.”
Why Did We All Have the Same Childhood?
You might not think of typing “BOOBS” on a calculator as cultural heritage, but it is. The custom has been shared, preserved, and passed down through generations of children sniggering in math class. This sacred communal knowledge, along with other ephemera of youth—the blueprints for a cootie catcher, the words to a jump-rope rhyme, the rhythm of a clapping game—is central to the experience of being a kid.
When Life Hands Me Lemons, at Times, I Do Not Make Lemonade
Sometimes being self-aware and leaning into your realities is all you need to do. I am a big supporter and advocate for positivity, happiness, fulfillment, and radiant joy. And a firm believer and advocate I will continue to be.
Fiction series: My mom cut me out of her will
Part III: Am I mad or happy for my mom taking her billions to heaven or hell? Let's find out. “Every disappointment gives you opportunity to make another appointment.” —B. A. Fajimi.
Comments / 0