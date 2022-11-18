Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to five years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to five years in prison on a meth-related charge. Acting U.S Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Samuel Tague, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tague will serve 60 months in prison and then a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts on Sunday that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. The first victim reported to police that she somehow got distracted and had her wallet removed from her...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
kfornow.com
Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly...
WOWT
Omaha inmate goes missing from correctional facility less than 1 week before parole hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha inmate is missing from a community correctional facility. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his job in the community. The Omaha Community Correctional Facility has a lower custody level. Inmates are...
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman sentenced over 14 years for drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha woman was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday for drug conspiracy. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 25-year-old Haley Rose Marie Coffman of Omaha, was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for her participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy.
iheart.com
Three Suspects In Custody Connected To Omaha Mass Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in custody connected to a mass shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in north Omaha. Omaha Police say 25-year-old- Imhotep Davis, 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, and 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer are facing multiple charges related to the November 13 shooting that left 20-year-old Karly Wood dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
kfornow.com
Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds 1.5 Pounds Meth, Guns
Two Lincoln men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Wednesday night during an ongoing narcotics investigation. Around 8:30 p.m. officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a home near 13th & Washington.
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest mother, son for drug charges after finding nearly 4 pounds of marijuana
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police arrested two people for drug charges after finding nearly four pounds of marijuana and more than $69,000 at a residence on Thursday. Around 2:30 p.m., members of the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 30th and U streets for an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
Steroids, gun stolen in February found during Gage County bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says it found several guns and controlled substances while executing search warrants last week. Three firearms were located at a Wymore home near North 8th and I Streets on Nov. 7, according to authorities. One of them was reported...
klin.com
Mother And Son Arrested During Lincoln Drug Investigation
A 36 year old woman and her 18 year old son are facing charges after the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team served a warrant on a home near 30th and U Street around 2:30 Thursday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation. “Officers ultimately located about 3.7 pounds...
kfornow.com
Rifle, Wrench Set Taken From Unlocked Vehicle In West Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–A .223 caliber rifle and a socket wrench set are missing from an unlocked vehicle, taken sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from the area of NW 15th and West “S” Street. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian said the total loss is around...
