FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Video: Overcoming Challenges with Core and Shell Commissioning
Describe case study examples with real-life problems. Provide engineers, owner’s reps, and commissioning agents methods for correction and appropriate communication tools for owner/tenant education. Engage the audience to share similar experiences and their solutions. Have the audience prepared to guide owners in the right direction, saving time and money...
Using models to predict the future
Predicting the future is hard. Duh. No one knows which markets are going to be hot in the future. Or when the economy is going to be in recession. Or if there’s going to be another pandemic. Or when a killer app is going to revolutionize our industry. Those are all external factors that you and your leadership team—along with the leadership teams at Disney and Meta and General Electric, etc.—are all trying to guess at how they are going to play out. (The difference is that Disney et al spend a lot more money than you on scenario planning to predict what’s going to happen. Doesn’t make them any smarter, though. They still miss the target as often as they hit it.)
How to audit a building to achieve net zero
Understand ASHRAE Procedures for Commercial Building Energy Audits and ASHRAE Standard 211-2018, Standard for Commercial Building Energy Audits. Compare what is required in a net zero audit versus an ASHRAE audit. Introduce a new kind of audit with guiding principles that lead to zero-carbon retrofit pathways. Net zero building insights.
Company announces preliminary technical program
The premier event in commissioning, energy management, and building analytics and diagnostics, CxEnergy 2023, announced its preliminary technical program. The event takes place May 2-5, 2023, in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. CxEnergy draws hundreds of the nation’s leading commissioning experts, energy management professionals, MEP engineers, HVAC testing professionals, facility managers and...
