State College, PA

State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Beats Colorado State 68-56

Penn State men’s basketball improved to 5-1 on the year Sunday evening knocking off Colorado State 68-56 in the final game of the Charleston Classic, rounding out a three games in four days stretch. The Nittany Lions managed a fairly easy win despite making only nine shots from three-point...
FORT COLLINS, CO
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
State College

Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates West Virginia 4-0 in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) rolled over No. 7 seed West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs

For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
ELON, NC
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut

Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams

Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
MEBANE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC

