Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Beats Colorado State 68-56
Penn State men’s basketball improved to 5-1 on the year Sunday evening knocking off Colorado State 68-56 in the final game of the Charleston Classic, rounding out a three games in four days stretch. The Nittany Lions managed a fairly easy win despite making only nine shots from three-point...
State College
James Franklin at 100 Career Victories: ‘He’s Just the Most Consistent Dude’
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — More than four dozen reporters and TV people were squeezed into a small room adjacent to the Penn State locker room in the bowels of SHI Stadium here Saturday night. Penn State had just defeated Rutgers, 55-10, like it always does— the Nittany Lions are 31-2...
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates West Virginia 4-0 in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) rolled over No. 7 seed West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football selected to FCS playoffs
For the first time since 2018, the Elon University football team will compete in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, as the Phoenix earned one of 13 at-large bids for the 24-team field on Sunday. Elon will travel to face the Furman University Paladins on Nov. 26 in Greenville, South Carolina....
What we learned about Duke football in its 28-26 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday
Attrition due to injuries is starting to take a toll on Duke’s offense, particularly the running game as depth at offensive line and running back have thinned.
UNC basketball beats JMU 80-64. What we learned about top-ranked Tar Heels in win
Armando Bacot played more to his expectations against James Madison on Sunday and No. 1 UNC did too. Bacot scored his first double-double of the season in UNC’s 80-64 win.
wiltonbulletin.com
Why UConn women's basketball's Elite Eight win over NC State was 'euphoric': Voices from Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn women’s basketbal program's historic Final Four streak was on the line. NC State was looking for its first trip to the national semifinals since last beating UConn in the Elite Eight 14 years prior. There was...
247Sports
Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut
Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
alamancenews.com
Third-round defeats end seasons for remaining county football teams
Turnovers haunt Eagles, Patriots; Paylor scores 7 TDs in Cummings’ loss. Eastern Alamance’s season ended under an avalanche of turnovers Friday night in Mebane. The Eagles were bounced from the Class 3-A state playoffs by visiting Fayetteville Sanford, which started strong on the way to a 27-17 victory in the third round.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
kiss951.com
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
unc.edu
Gillings School honors and mourns ‘force of nature’ Dr. Jo Anne Earp
Dr. Jo Anne Earp, professor emerita and past chair in the Department of Health Behavior — known for her fierceness and integrity, high impact research, commitment to equity and justice, and incredible devotion to mentoring — passed away in the early hours of November 18. Dr. Earp’s 50-year...
North Carolina bar owners sue Gov. Cooper for lost business
The NCBAT case is currently in the Wake County Court of Appeals, but they represent bar owners across the State.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
Comments / 0