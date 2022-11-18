Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
The annual Holiday Farmers’ Market opens for Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The cold chill didn’t shy people away from the annual Holiday Famers’ Market Saturday. Vendors were up early to have their booths ready by 9 to showcase their unique items. They say that this is just one way for them to showcase their...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigating a shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA)- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. The shooting happened at Forrest Boulevard and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Law enforcement do not have any suspects. They did not say if anyone was shot during the shooting. This is a developing story....
wcbi.com
Slow warming this week, rain likely by Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds thicken up Monday as the weather stays chilly. A more noticeable warming trend settles in by mid-week. MONDAY: Clouds will gradually increase through the day, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s for most. MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will stick around through the night, and there...
Endangered child alert canceled for brother and sister in Columbus
UPDATE: The Endangered Child Alert for Cylis Vaughn and Marlie Vaughn has been canceled. Both children have been found safe. COLOMBUS, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 1-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 4-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus in Lowndes County. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white […]
Commercial Dispatch
More room, less expensive upkeep prompts Korean church relocation
It took a month for Starkville Korean Church parishioners to scrape the wax off the floor of an old candle factory in 1992 before it could hold worship service in the iconic brick building bearing its name on Lafayette Street. Sungkwang Mun, a member of SKC since 2006, wasn’t around...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for woman who has been missing for 10 days
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a missing woman after she hasn’t been seen in 10 days. This is 48-year-old Candice Adams. She was last seen in the Brighton, Tennessee area but she has a Tupelo address. Her family told the police she has a...
wcbi.com
Trimcane Water Association boil water notice has been lifted
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The water is safe to drink once again in the Trimcane Water Association. The boil water notice for the association in Oktibbeha County has been lifted. An emergency repair last week to the main line prompted the notice. All tests from the Department of...
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
wcbi.com
Mild temperatures on tap as cold front and rain lurks ahead
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb into the low 60s, leaving us with closer to average temperatures for the next week. A cold front Friday brings our next big rain chance and briefly knocks highs down into the 50s. MONDAY: Highs hit the low 50s for perhaps the last time...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
wtva.com
Man burned in Monroe County mobile home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man burned his arm Friday when he ran into his burning mobile home near Nettleton to save some items. Jake King says a wood-burning stove is to blame for causing the fire on Highway 6 near Jones Chapel Cemetery before noon. King says...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
wtva.com
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wtva.com
Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are asking for your help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's. Curly Drake, 68, of the Prairie area, was visiting family at North Mississippi Medical Center around 4 p.m. when he disappeared. Drake was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans and...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus AFB, Omega Psi Phi fraternity congratulate Columbus High School football on historic season
Columbus football fell short of its ultimate goal in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, losing 27-2 to Neshoba Central. The end result doesn’t describe the entire picture for the Falcons, who snapped a five-year playoff drought and put themselves in a possible position to win a district title over the likes of West Point and Lafayette.
