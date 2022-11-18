Read full article on original website
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
(NEXSTAR) – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many transitioned to working from home. This not only took them out of the office, it gave them a chance to wear their pajamas, tend to their children, and any number of other things around their home while on the clock. It also seemed to open the floodgates to new – sometimes unknown – surveillance by employers.
What Is Synthetic Data? Their Types, Use Cases, And Applications For Machine Learning And Privacy
The sphere of Information Science and Machine Studying is rising each single day. As new fashions and algorithms are being proposed with time, these new algorithms and fashions want monumental knowledge for coaching and testing. Deep Studying fashions are gaining a lot reputation these days, and people fashions are additionally data-hungry. Acquiring such an enormous quantity of information within the context of the totally different drawback statements is sort of a hideous, time-consuming, and costly course of. The information is gathered from real-life situations, which raises safety liabilities and privateness issues. Many of the knowledge is personal and guarded by privateness legal guidelines and laws, which hinders the sharing and motion of information between organizations or generally between totally different departments of a single group—leading to delaying experiments and testing of merchandise. So the query arises how can this difficulty be solved? How can the info be made extra accessible and open with out elevating issues about somebody’s privateness?
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
8 ways to reduce AI burnout
Responsible and ethical artificial intelligence has become the hot-button issue of our times, especially as AI seeps into every aspect of decision-making and automation. According to a recent survey, 35% of companies now report using AI in their businesses and 42% are exploring the technology. Special Feature. Digital transformation: Trends...
Nividous Receives ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management Systems
Nividous, an intelligent automation company, announces its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, adhering to the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) for Nividous’ internal compliance program. “As a leader in the intelligent automation space, it is essential to embody the best practices for...
PCI Security Standards Council Releases Standard for Mobile Payment Solutions
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) published a new standard designed “to support the evolution of mobile payment acceptance solutions.”. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) “builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards, which individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device.”
Scientists Increasingly Can’t Explain How AI Works
What's your favorite ice cream flavor? You might say vanilla or chocolate, and if I asked why, you’d probably say it’s because it tastes good. But why does it taste good, and why do you still want to try other flavors sometimes? Rarely do we ever question the basic decisions we make in our everyday lives, but if we did, we might realize that we can’t pinpoint the exact reasons for our preferences, emotions, and desires at any given moment.
India proposes framework to combat fake online reviews and ratings
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India launched a crack down on Monday against fake reviews and unverified ratings in a bid to make online interaction and e-commerce more authentic and less misleading for users.
AI Can Alleviate Labor Issues
How virtual assistants and workflow automation can help contact centers in today’s globalized world. Recent labor shortages and the ongoing supply chain crisis highlight the need to enrich processes through communication automation. Experts rightly caution that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace human jobs – however, businesses will drive the greatest value by supporting human effort, not eliminating it. Indeed, integrating automation via communication APIs into existing systems will enable companies to streamline procedures, reduce costs and alleviate current labor issues.
Deus ex Machina: Züs Arrives to Solve Web3’s Big Data Problem with the Future of Decentralized Storage
DStorage leader 0Chain becomes Züs, offering lightning-fast solutions for DeFi NFTs, and the Future of Web. Emerging from dStorage leader 0Chain, Züs arrives at the perfect time to solve one of the major problems facing Web3: how can a decentralized internet rely so heavily on centralized cloud data solutions? Züs, an open-source protocol, is a high-performance, lightning-fast decentralized storage network which will open the door to the limitless possibilities of Web3. Züs, the God of the Sky, will finally take Web3 beyond the cloud.
Cyberattacks are basically a way of life for most businesses now
For modern businesses, cyberattacks are essentially an everyday instance, with an ever-increasing number of organizations say they are facing such crises almost on a daily basis. This is according to a new report from Dell surveying 1,000 IT decision-makers from around the world, working in a wide range of public...
Ongoing Challenges With Artificial Intelligence in Growth Marketing
Artificial intelligence is starting to hit its stride, and many obstacles along the way have been addressed—the availability of computing power, data management systems, and so on. However, there are still many challenges ahead for the top industry trends for AI marketing to be successful. Here are some of...
Bluescape Named to Fast Company’s 2022 List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. Bluescape, a visual workspace for collaboration and creativity, announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. This year, 83 technologies are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.
FEELM to UKVIA: Innovation Is Key to Success
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, was pleased to have its European Division Director, Echo Liu, deliver a keynote speech at the UKVIA Vaping Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005424/en/ Echo presenting a speech at the UKVIA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jump on the bandwagon & enjoy the benefits of AI for eCommerce!
Though Synthetic Intelligence isn’t one thing new, there may be actually one thing new about AI that’s at all times stunning the business every now and then. The world of AI is ever-changing. Tech consultants are exploring AI to the fullest. They hold developing with new AI options,...
The problem with AI: It's not you, it's the data
Corporations are leaving billions on the table because they can't get their data acts together. If they are to succeed at achieving value through data-driven initiatives such as artificial intelligence, they need to better align and support the backend data that is feeding these systems. Innovation. That's the gist of...
ThetaRay AI Tech Continues Global Awards Sweep
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading fintech providing AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that its AML solution continues on an industry awards sweep with the win of the Compliance Solution of the Year in the Americas, underscoring global recognition for the advanced AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005415/en/ CrossTech Compliance Solution of the Year award goes to ThetaRay (Photo: Business Wire)
