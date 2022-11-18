Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Ed McCaffrey fired as Northern Colorado coach
Ed McCaffrey's time in Greeley is over after two seasons. A Broncos legend and former coach at Valor Christian, McCaffrey will not return as the football coach at Northern Colorado, the university announced Monday. "This is never an easy decision," athletic director Darren Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate...
McCaffrey will not return as Northern Colorado head football coach
Ed McCaffrey will not return as the head coach of the University of Northern Colorado football team, Director of Athletics Darren Dunn announced Monday.
CSU seniors looking to go out winners
Following last Saturday’s 24-12 loss at Air Force, the CSU football schedule finally reached its final game. This Friday against New Mexico, the 2-9 Rams will end a season that came nowhere close to reaching the expectations the program had before the team took its trip to Michigan in September.
Game grades: Northern Colorado football falls flat against Eastern Washington
The University of Northern Colorado (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky) closed its 2022 season against Eastern Washington (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky) in a game it was capable of winning, capping off a season that could be defined as: almost but not quite. UNC fell to the Eagles, 45-21, giving up three...
Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold
GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
Northern Colorado volleyball cruises to sweep over Idaho in regular season finale
UNC (19-8, 13-3 Big Sky) cruised to a three-set victory over Idaho (4-24, 1-15 Big Sky) to close the regular season. The team already secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and won the regular season title, so it was mostly playing for pride and preparation for next week.
Ralston Valley holds off Columbine to advance to 5A football semifinals
ARVADA, Colo. — Ralston Valley and Columbine met again on Saturday for another crucial game this football season. The Mustangs, who are the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A football bracket, faced the No. 6 Rebels for the second time in 2022 in the quarterfinals at the North Area Athletic Complex.
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Veteran shields girlfriend from Club Q gunfire
As stories of survivors continue to surface from the Club Q shooting, stories of heroes who stepped forward in the face of danger are also being uncovered.
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Hours After Club Q Shooting, Right-Wing Account Attacks Colorado Drag Group
The Club Q shooting comes amid a rash of protests, threats and violent assaults against businesses that hosted drag events this year.
Mount Evans should be renamed Mount Blue Sky, Colorado naming board recommends
Mount Evans, the 14er named after a territorial governor forced to resign following the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, could soon be renamed Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended the name change of the Clear Creek County landmark at a meeting this week, after petitioners filed the request to remove the Evans name in an attempt to help members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes heal.
Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million
Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions
A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
