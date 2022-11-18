ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Ed McCaffrey fired as Northern Colorado coach

Ed McCaffrey's time in Greeley is over after two seasons. A Broncos legend and former coach at Valor Christian, McCaffrey will not return as the football coach at Northern Colorado, the university announced Monday. "This is never an easy decision," athletic director Darren Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

CSU seniors looking to go out winners

Following last Saturday’s 24-12 loss at Air Force, the CSU football schedule finally reached its final game. This Friday against New Mexico, the 2-9 Rams will end a season that came nowhere close to reaching the expectations the program had before the team took its trip to Michigan in September.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Kiszla: In barren football landscape of Colorado, the Orediggers of Mines have struck gold

GOLDEN – It’s not easy to strike gold in the barren football landscape of Colorado. To rise above the losers, a tough mind with serious engineering know-how is required. Football in Colorado “gets its fair share of hate, but I think there are a lot of good players here,” said Colorado School of Mines defensive tackle Jack Peterson, born and raised in Fort Collins.
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Mount Evans should be renamed Mount Blue Sky, Colorado naming board recommends

Mount Evans, the 14er named after a territorial governor forced to resign following the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, could soon be renamed Mount Blue Sky. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board unanimously recommended the name change of the Clear Creek County landmark at a meeting this week, after petitioners filed the request to remove the Evans name in an attempt to help members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes heal.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million

Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO

